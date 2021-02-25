WEST RUTLAND — The West Rutland boys basketball team trailed early but took control late, earning a 41-28 win against Arlington Thursday night.
The Eagles led 12-5 after one quarter, but a dominant 27-10 run in the second half secured the Golden Horde win.
“Arlington came out and played tough,” said Westside coach Jordan Tolar. “We were able to steal the momentum in the second half and never looked back.”
The Horde’s Tyler Serrani led all scorers with 15 points. Tim Blanchard had 14, including nine in the fourth.
Taylor Therriault had 13 for Arlington.
“He’s a tough, physical kid with a nice hook shot,” Tolar said.
West Rutland (4-1) hosts Sharon on Tuesday.
Fair Haven 73, MAU 40
BENNINGTON — Kohlby Murray had his biggest game of the 2021 season, scoring 34 points in the Fair Haven boys basketball team’s 73-40 win against Mount Anthony at Kates Gym on Thursday.
“He was hot all night long,” said Slaters assistant Luke Vadnais.
Fair Haven led 38-23 at the half, but swelled the lead to 30 points by the end of three.
“We looked a lot more like ourselves tonight,” Vadnais said. “We got out in our press and worked hard.”
Sawyer Ramey added 13 for the Slaters, while Gavin Johnson led the Patriots with 10.
Defending Division II champion Fair Haven (3-1) has a big test on tap for Tuesday, hosting defending D-IV champion Proctor.
MSJ 55, Otter Valley 36
BRANDON — Mount St. Joseph went on a 10-0 run to start the game and cruised to a 55-36 win over Otter Valley in boys basketball action at OV’s House of Noise.
MSJ coach Chris Charbonneau lamented his team’s poor foul shooting but said, “Other than that, it was good.”
Andre Prunty and Jerimiah Green had 15 points apiece to lead MSJ. Maddox Traynor added 11 and Jake Williams 10.
Cole Letourneau led the Otters with 10 points.
The Mounties are at Springfield on Tuesday.
Green Mt 35, WRV 30
SOUTH ROYALTON — Points came harder than ketchup from a new bottle in Thursday’s game in South Royalton with Green Mountain fashioning a 35-30 victory over White River Valley.
It keeps Green Mountain perfect (5-0) heading into Tuesday’s game at Long Trail.
White River Valley led 12-9 at the half and the Chieftains were playing from behind most of the night.
Everett Mosher and Ty Merrill hit some big shots to help bring the Chieftains back.
Mosher led Green Mountain with 14 points and Jack Boyle followed with 11.
Stratton Carter led the Wildcats with 12 points.
“He was a load inside,” Green Mountain coach Brian Rapanotti said.
Windsor 67, Springfield 44
WINDSOR — The Windsor boys basketball team continued a strong start to its season, besting Springfield 67-44 Thursday.
Owen Abramsen led the Yellow Jackets with 29 points, while Ethan Lawyer added 12.
Sam Presch and Brendan Dwinell both had 12 for the Cosmos.
Springfield (1-4) hosts MSJ on Tuesday.
Mill River 50, Long Trail 47
NORTH CLARENDON — Johnny Verdon nailed a 3-point field goal to cushion Mill River’s lead to 49-45 and the Minutemen held for a 50-47 win, giving coach Ben Smith his first victory as a varsity boys basketball coach.
Verdon finished with 23 points and connected on four 3-pointers.
“He had a great game,” Smith said.
Tyler Mason followed with 11 for the Minutemen.
“They were excited,” Smith said of his players. “I think this will give them a big boost and keep the energy level up. They know they can win now.”
The Minutemen host Rivendell on Tuesday.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Davis earns PoY
BOSTON — The University of Vermont men’s basketball team had three student-athletes earn All-America East honors on Thursday morning.
The league announced its year-end award winners and All-Conference Teams and UVM’s Ryan Davis was selected as the Kevin Roberson Player of the Year and landed on the All-Conference First Team.
Ben Shungu made the All-Conference Second Team and All-Defensive Team. Stef Smith joined Shungu on the All-Conference Second Team.
Davis averaged 18.8 points per game for the second-highest scoring average in the league and boasted the conference’s top field-goal percentage at 57.8%.
Shungu earned his first career All-Conference Team nod and landed on the All-Defensive Team for the second consecutive season. Shungu ranked third on the team with 10.6 points and 4.8 rebounds per game.
Smith collected his second straight All-Conference honor. The 6-foot-2 sharp shooter sits second on the team behind Davis with 13.8 points per game.
UVM is the fifth school in NCAA history to win the conference’s Player of the Year award five years in a row.
Vermont finished the regular season with a 10-4 record and earned a share of the regular season title for the fifth consecutive season.
The Catamounts will be the No. 2 seed in the 2021 America East Tournament and received a first-round bye to the semifinal round under the new format. UVM will host the highest-remaining seed on Saturday, March 6 at 4 p.m.
ALPINE SKIING
CU’s Kerven 20th
POMFRET — The Castleton University men’s Alpine ski team took to the course at Suicide Six in Pomfret on Thursday, competing in a single FIS Slalom race.
Castleton’s Christopher Kerven was 30th after the first run, but laid down the second-fastest second run of the day to move up 10 spots and finish 20th. He finished the session with a combined time of 1:42.27.
NORDIC SKIING
USA’s Ogden 17th
OBERSTDORF, Germany — The FIS Nordic World Ski Championships held classic sprint races on Thursday, with University of Vermont’s Ben Ogden, from Landgrove, finishing in 17th.
American JC Schoonmaker was 26th, Kevin Bolger was 35th and Logan Hanneman was 39th.
Stratton Mountain School’s Jessie Diggins was 26th in the women’s race. SMS’s Sophie Caldwell Hamilton was 29th, Dartmouth College’s Rosie Brennan was 34th and SMS’s Julia Kern was 36th.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
LEC teams ranked
Castleton University baseball coach Ted Shipley said this week that he believed the Little East Conference was so strong in baseball this season that four or five teams had a chance to be ranked.
Three have already drawn notice. When the first D3Baseball/NCBWA Poll was released this week, the LEC was well represented with Southern Maine ranked No. 7, UMass-Boston No. 19 and UMass-Dartmouth receiving votes.
Lake Monsters update
BURLINGTON — The Vermont Lake Monsters will have new ownership and a new partner league when it takes the field this summer.
The Vermont Expos, Inc., have agreed in principle to sell the Lake Monsters to the investment group, Nos Amours Baseball Club. The Lake Monsters will be joining the Futures Collegiate Baseball League.
The group is led by Chris English, a longtime affiliated, independent and college summer league owner and operator.
This deal is contingent on a few agreements, including a new lease from the University of Vermont, which owns Centennial Field.
WOMEN’S HOCKEY
CU, Norwich games
CASTLETON — The Castleton University women’s hockey game scheduled for Friday at home against Norwich has been moved to Sunday.
The Spartans will play as scheduled at NU’s Kreitzberg Arena on Saturday at 11 a.m. and will now host the Cadets on Sunday at 4 p.m.
tom.haley @rutlandherald.com
