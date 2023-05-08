TOWNSHEND — The West Rutland softball team won a wild one on the road Monday, beating Leland & Gray 16-14 in eight innings.
The game was deadlocked 14-14 went it went to the eighth. Kennah Wright-Chapman led off the top of that inning by drawing a walk.
Aubrey Beaulieu doubled home Wright-Chapman with the winning run and the Golden Horde was able to tack on an insurance run when Bella Coombs singled home Beaulieu.
Beaulieu pitched the entire game for the Horde, standing in for Peyton Guay who was sidelined with an injury from playing basketball.
Westside coach Laurie Serrani thought her club was about lose in the bottom of the seventh.
The Rebels had a runner on third base and there was a fly ball to deep right. Coombs made the catch but instead if tagging up, the Leland & Gray runner ran. Coombs was able to get the throw back into for the double play at third.
Wright-Chapman had a big day for the Horde with three hits and four runs scored and Bella Coombs added three hits with a double.
Camryn Williams contributed two hits with a double for Westside and Samara Raiche had two hits and Arianna Coombs two hits with a double.
Kristen Lowe went the distance in the circle for the Rebels and also was one of her team's leading hitters with three base hits. Teammate Makaila Morse added two hits with two RBIs, Ainsley Meyer two hits and Molly Bingham two hits with a double.
West Rutland (7-1) hosts Twin Valley on Thursday. Leland & Gray (4-2) is at Proctor on Wednesday.
SOFTBALL
Windsor 25, Springfield 20
SPRINGFIELD —The Springfield softball team lost its marathon game with Windsor on Monday, falling 25-20 at Bill Robinson Field.
The Cosmos fell to 2-8 but had a long offensive honor roll: Malia Findley went 3-for-3 with a double and three-run homer, Jill Muther collected a single, double and triple with four RBIs, Maddie Clark's three hits included a triple and four RBIs, Mackenzie Sidler was 4-for-6 with two doubles and a triple, Lexi Tewksbury went 4-for-5 with a double, Kimber Considine had a double among her two hits and Camden Gramling added a single and double.
Proctor 14, Woodstock 2
PROCTOR — Cadence Goodwin pitched the complete game victory as Proctor defeated Woodstock 14-2 in a game abbreviated to five innings by the mercy rule.
"It was a good bounce-back win," Proctor coach Tom Lubaszewski said after Saturday's loss to Poultney.
Goodwin reverted to her 2022 form which was encouraging. She struck out six and only relinquished five hits.
The Phantoms got contributions from new bats in the lineup like Reagan Phelps who had two key hits along with RBI that abbreviated the game to five innings via the mercy rule
Hailey Gipe contributed a hit and an RBI as did Riley Collins, a pair of young players building confidence.
Rhi Lubaszewski had a double to the fence and three RBIs.
The Phantoms (3-3) have a tougher test on Wednesday when Leland & Gray visits the Marble Town.
Poultney 23, WRV 8
SOUTH ROYALTON — The Poultney softball team defeated White River Valley 23-8 in five innings on Monday.
Kaitlyn DeBonis went the distance for the victory that lifted the Blue Devils' victory to 6-3.
Hartford 15, FH 1
WHITE RIVER JCT. — Hartford cruised past Fair Haven 15-1 in a softball game under the lights at the Maxfield Sports Complex on Monday.
The Hurricanes improved their record to 4-2 and the Slaters fell to 1-5.
BASEBALL
MSJ 19, Poultney 0
(5 Innings)
David Franzoni threw a gem against Poultney for a 19-0, five-inning victory. He struck out 13 and only surrendered one hit.
The Mounties also hit the ball a ton with Matt Greeno getting four base hits, including a double, and Kyle Costales going 4-for-4. Franzoni added two doubles and Braedon McKeighan had a double.
Franzoni did not tire, ending the game by striking out the side in the fifth.
The Mounties are 7-0 and put that sparkling record on the line on Wednesday at Twin Valley.
The big test comes on Saturday at historic St. Peter's Field against Green Mountain.
Arlington 15, Proctor 11
PROCTOR — Errors were a major issue for the Proctor baseball team as the Phantoms fell to Arlington 15-11 on Monday.
The Eagles scored seven runs in the first inning and Proctor miscues were a major reason why.
Dylan Aker was a bright spot for Proctor, going 3-for-4 with six RBIs and was a homer away from the cycle.
Proctor fell to 4-2.
BOYS LACROSSE
Mount Abe 23, OV 1
BRISTOL — The young Otter Valley boys lacrosse team continued to learn at the altar of hard knocks on Monday, falling 23-1 to Mount Abraham.
Tommy Politano scored the Otters' goal with an assist from Chase Cram.
Simon Martin had an outstanding game for OV on defense.
The Otters (0-8) is at Randolph on Thursday.
GIRLS LACROSSE
SB 14, Rutland 12
SOUTH BURLINGTON — Karsyn Bellomo broke loose for six goals in Monday's girls lacrosse game but it was not quite enough as South Burlington earned a 14-12 victory.
Loretta Cooley and Mia Marsh added two goals apiece for RHS and Mackenzie McLaughlin and Lila Tu each added a score.
Rutland trailed 9-5 at the half but was able to put together some more offense in the second half to stay within striking distance of the Wolves.
"It was a good game. I definitely think you get better by playing games like this. We try to make our schedule tough," Rutland coach Matt Zmurko said.
Rutland (5-4) has another tough test on Thursday when Burr and Burton Academy pays a visit to Alumni Field.
BOYS TENNIS
Rutland 5, MAU 2
BENNINGTON — The Rutland boys tennis team cruised to a 5-2 win against Mount Anthony on Monday.
The tightest match of the day was at No. 3 singles where MAU's Micah Whitmire topped Graham Seidner 3-6, 6-4, 10-6 for one of the Patriots' two wins.
Rutland grabbed straight sets wins from No. 1 singles Giuseppe Marchese, No. 2 singles Eli Rosi, No. 4 singles Robin Rushing, No. 1 doubles Ben Cerreta and Sebastian Pell and No. 2 doubles Jack Beach and Dietrich Caler.
Rutland hosts Hartford on Wednesday.
ULTIMATE
LG 13, Mill River 7
NORTH CLARENDON — The Mill River Ultimate team fell to Leland & Gray 13-7 Monday afternoon.
The Rebels played a zone, which the Minutemen had to adjust to.
"Before the game, I talked about a defensive strategy to help with their quick give and go handler movement, which seemed to work quite well," said MRU coach Emma Weatherhogg.
Evan Corey had five Ds. Micah Patton and Miguel Levy had three Ds and Chloe Kennedy had two.
Patton and Levy paced the offense with two scores apiece. Nick Karpinsky, Mattie Serafin and Casey Orzechowski scored once.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Brouillette honored
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — For the second time in three weeks, Castleton University softball's Alexandra Brouillette has been named the Little East Conference Rookie of the Week.
In a doubleheader sweep against Western Connecticut, she went 1-for-3 with a triple, scoring a run and driving in two runs at the plate. In the circle, she tossed three scoreless innings, allowing just one hit while earning the save.
CORRECTION
A story in the May 5 edition incorrectly stated the name of Castleton University football player Mark Howland.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.