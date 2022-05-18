WEST RUTLAND — West Rutland freshman Peyton Guay was on her game, throwing a one-hitter in a 13-1 win five-inning win against Leland & Gray on Wednesday.
Guay allowed just one walk, hit a pair of batters and struck out three in the win.
Kristen Lowe started for the Rebels in the circle and earned the loss.
Samara Raiche had three hits for the Golden Horde, while Arianna Coombs had two hits. Bella Coombs doubled for Westside.
SOFTBALL
Hartford 17, Fair Haven 9
FAIR HAVEN — Olivia Almeida had three hits with an inside-the-park home run but it was not enough for the Fair Haven softball team in a 17-9 defeat to Hartford.
Marina Grassi, Paige Veilleux and Miranda Rogers had two hits each for the Hurricanes.
Tori Raymond pitched the entire game for Fair Haven.
"She pitched well. We just didn't help her at all," Fair Haven coach Bill Jones said.
BASEBALL
Hartford 6, FH 0
FAIR HAVEN — Matt Hayes threw a complete game for the Hartford baseball team, who finished off a season sweep of Fair Haven, with a 6-0 win on Wednesday.
Ethan Kelley started for the Slaters and allowed all six runs. Errors by the Fair Haven defense did him no favors. Alex Patch pitched three scoreless innings in relief and struck out three.
Fair Haven (5-7) has a tough test on Saturday, playing at Bellows Falls.
L&G 15, WR 6
WEST RUTLAND — It was a good game through five innings, Leland & Gray clinging to an 8-6 lead but West Rutland coach Dave Bartlett simply ran out of pitching and the Golden Horde lost 15-6.
He three pitchers not eligible to pitch via the pitch count rules from the previous day.
The Golden Horde did hit the ball well, though.
"We knocked the snot out of the ball," Bartlett said.
Gus Covarrubias, had two doubles and Jeff Tedesco and Garrett Owens also had two hits apiece for the 2-8 Horde.
Westside (1-10) hosts Proctor on Friday and then Mount St. Joseph comes to town on Saturday.
UNIFIED BASKETBALL
BBA 46, Mill River 35
MANCHESTER — The top-seeded Burr and Burton Academy Unified basketball team is headed to the state championship after beating No. 2 seed Mill River 46-35 Wednesday afternoon.
ULTIMATE
Mill River sweeps
NORTH CLARENDON — Mill River swept its doubleheader with Brattleboro on Wednesday, winning the first game 15-5 and the second 15-3.
"It is really fun to watch our team improve," Mill River coach Emma Weatherhogg said. "The whole team has been fun to watch."
Miguel Levy had four points and five assists for the Minutemen in the fist game.
Connor Lopiccolo had strong games in both ends of the doubleheader. He had four assists in the first game and his deft throws led teammates perfectly, allowing them to run onto them,
He then added five more assists in the second game played excellent defense, seven assists and a couple of Ds.
Tyler Corey was another standout for the Minutemen.
"He gets open. He has great field awareness and I think that comes from soccer," Weatherhogg said.
Corey had four assists in the first game and seven Ds in the second.
The Minutemen will host Burr and Burton on Friday and Leland & Gray on Monday before under the lights on Thursday at Applejack Stadium against BBA.
TRACK AND FIELD
Springfield meet
SPRINGFIELD — The Springfield track and field team hosted White River Valley and Woodstock in a meet on Wednesday afternoon.
The Cosmos' Tim Amsden ruled the boys hurdles races. He won the 110m hurdles in 19.03 seconds and the 300m hurdles in 45.89 seconds.
Damian Stagner took home the win in the 800 meters, finishing in 2:21.28 seconds. Teammates Dylan Magoon and Marshall Simpson were fourth and fifth respectively.
Chris Jeffers was first in the long jump with a jump of 5.89 meters. Jeffers took second in the high jump and was third in the pole vault.
Stagner was second in the 1500 and Magoon was third. Sam Presch was third in the 400 and Simpson was fourth.
Hunter Ferland was second in the shot put and Caleb Roby was third, while Roby was fourth in the discus and Ferland was fifth. Ferland was also third in the javelin.
Springfield won the boys 4x400 and 4x800 relays.
The Cosmos girls didn't have any first-place finishers, but had plenty of top-five finishers.
Alicia Ostrom was edged by less than a second in the 800 and settled for second, while Angelina Woychosky was fourth. Kaylee Moore was fourth in the 100 and 200 meters, while JJ Prouty was fifth in the 400.
Ostrom was also third in the 1500 and fourth in the 3000. Olivia Howard took fifth in the 1500.
Sabyn Tennis was second in the 100m hurdles, where Woychosky was fourth. Woychosky was also second in the 300m hurdles.
Molly Tennis was third in the shot put and Taigen Dezaine was fourth. Moore was third in the discus and Gabby Anders was fourth. Anders took third in the javelin and Olivia Loney was fifth.
Zinny Harris grabbed second in the long jump and fourth in high jump. Sabyn Tennis was third in long jump and Woychosky was fourth.
White River Valley won the girls team scoring and Woodstock won the boys scoring.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Midd honors
MIDDLEBURY — Middlebury College baseball head coach Mike Leonard was honored as the 2022 NESCAC Coach of the Year, Alec Ritch was named the NESCAC Player of the Year and George Goldstein was tabbed the NESCAC Pitcher of the Year.
Leonard, along with assistant coaches Mike Phelps, Nick Andriole and Alex Harter, guided the Panthers to the 2022 NESCAC Championship with a thrilling 12-8 come-from-behind victory over Hamilton in the winner-take-all game. The staff has helped guide Middlebury to program records for wins (29) and games played (41) entering NCAA play.
Ritch leads the league in runs batted in (50) and stolen bases (40), while his 47 runs scored are second among conference peers. Each of those totals are also Panther single-season program records.
Goldstein became the program's all-time career leader in saves and he also logged his 49th career appearance in the conference championship, tying the Middlebury career mark.
Joining Ritch and Goldstein on the All-NESCAC First Team were teammates Mitchell Schroeder, John Collins and Alex Price.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.