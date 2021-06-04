MANCHESTER — West Rutland athlete Mac Perry has proven to himself to be one of the fastest in the state, but after Friday, he can call himself a record-breaker and state champion.
At the Division IV track and field championships, Perry set the D-IV state record in the 110m hurdles with a time of 16.12 seconds, shattering a nine-year old record set by Winooski’s Jarren Miller in 2012 by 0.57 seconds. He won the state title by 0.89 seconds over Northfield’s Ethan Monmaney-Utton.
Perry also won the 100-meter dash state championship in 11.69 seconds, 200 in 24.19 seconds and the 300m hurdles in 44.19 seconds.
The Northfield girls and White River Valley boys won the team state championships.
The Marauder girls had 124.5 points, which was 8.5 points better than the Wildcats. Green Mountain finished fourth and West Rutland was seventh.
The White River Valley boys had 90 points and Northfield was second with 76. Green Mountain and West Rutland tied for fourth with 71 points.
Green Mountain’s Grace Tyrrell cruised to a state title in the 100m hurdles with a time of 17.29 seconds. Tyrrell also won the 400-meter dash title. Tyrrell was second in the 200 as well.
The Marauders’ Eden Morris took the 300m hurdles win 53.07 seconds.
Northfield’s 4x100 team of Heaven Anderson, Greta Smith, Isabel Humbert and Emily Van Dyke, 4x400 team of Bella Martel, Rebecca Dupere, Tess Ayres and McKenna Knapp, 4x800 relay team of Martel, Zoey Ayres, Knapp and Tess Ayres won state championships.
West Rutland’s Tyler Serrani took the state title in long jump with a jump of 19 feet, 11.75 inches, beating out the Chieftains’ Eben Mosher and Mitchell Rounds.
Serrani also won the triple jump with a jump of 39-10 and Mosher won the state title in high jump with a jump of 5-07.75. Mosher also took second in javelin.
The Golden Horde’s Isabell Lanfear took the title in girls shot put with a toss of 30-10.25. Lanfear, the defending javelin state champion, took second in the event on Friday.
GM’s Berkley Hutchins was second in the high jump by two inches to White River Valley’s Jillian Barry.
BOYS TENNIS
CVU 5, Rutland 2
The Rutland boys tennis team has proven it can handle some of the best northern teams in the state, but Friday wasn’t its day. The No. 3 seed Ravens fell to No. 6 CVU 5-2 in the Division I quarterfinals at Whites Park.
The match swung in CVU’s favor on the No. 4 singles match, the third set match breaker had long points but Zach Nelson couldn’t carry his momentum forward from winning the second set against Henry Bijur. Bijur won the match 6-2, 4-6, 10-3.
At No. 2 singles, Brady Kenosh played a two hour marathon before winning the match with a 9-7 second set tie-breaker.
Rutland’s Augie Louras was strong at No. 1 singles, winning 6-4-6-3 over Ethan Lisle.
Ollie Hamilton and Graham Seidner lost their singles matches for the Ravens and CVU swept the doubles matches.
Rutland finished with a 12-3 record.
“Our team had a great season, I felt today as everyone exited their matches they had given it everything they had. I can’t ask for more,” said RHS coach Rob Purdy.
“This season was so important in getting these kids some normalcy in their lives. It’s too bad it has to come to an end because I have enjoyed every second of it.”
BASEBALL
Hartford 6, OV 0
WHITE RIVER JCT. — The No. 1 seed Hartford baseball team continued its undefeated season with a 6-0 win against No. 8 Otter Valley in the Division II quarterfinals Tuesday night.
The Otters mustered just six hits as Hartford starter Colin Vielleux went the distance.
Jacob Dwinell drove in three to lead the Canes.
Ethan Blow had two base hits for the Otters and Jordan Beayon contributed a double.
Frazer Pierpont went all six innings for OV.
“The score isn’t indicative of how Fraser pitched,” Otter Valley coach Mike Howe said. “We did not play very well behind at times. He gave us a chance to win.
“I think the future is bright. We have a good class returning. I think we can be right back in the mix.”
The Otters finish at 8-9, a record that includes a first-round playoff win over North Country.
Blue Mt. 4, Poultney 0
WELLS RIVER — The No. 7 seed Poultney baseball team was one-hit by No. 2 Blue Mountain in a 4-0 Division IV quarterfinal loss Friday afternoon.
Ryan Alt pitched great in the losing effort, striking out seven and limiting his walks to two. Evan Dennis struck out 13 for the Bucks.
The Blue Devils finish at 4-13, while Blue Mountain hosts Arlington on Tuesday.
Hazen 4, BF 2
WESTMINSTER — Jack Cravinho pitched a stellar completed game and drove in both of Bellows Falls’ runs but it was not enough as No. 5 Hazen left town with a 4-2 victory over Bellows Falls in a Division III quarterfinal baseball game.
SOFTBALL
Blue Mt. 9, Westside 3
WELLS RIVER — The bats just weren’t there for the No. 5 seed West Rutland softball team in a 9-3 loss to No. 4 Blue Mountain in the Division IV quarterfinals Friday afternoon.
The Golden Horde struck out 12 times in the losing effort.
Kiana Grabowski pitched well for Westside, striking out four, allowing just five hits and two walks. Elizabeth Bailey came in to pitch the final inning.
Maggie Emerson was the winning pitcher for Blue Mountain.
Olivia Cyr played well defensively in left field for West Rutland.
The Bucks (12-3) plays No. 1 Danville in the D-IV semifinals. Westside finishes at 10-7.
“I have a lot of girls coming back next year,” said Horde coach Laurie Serrani.
Proctor 16, Richford 4
PROCTOR — It was a game. Then it wasn’t a game when Proctor and Richford clashed in a Division IV softball quarterfinal game on Elm Street in Proctor.
Proctor was clinging to a 6-4 lead going into the fifth inning but the Phantoms changed everything with a seven-run sixth inning.
Rhi Lubaszewski, Laci French, Sydney Wood, Hope Kelley, Angel Traverse and Cadence Goodwin were the hitting stars for the Phantoms.
Kelley pitched the complete game, walking only one and notching a couple of strikeouts.
Proctor coach Abby Bennett moved Lubaszewski to shortstop to fill in at Kelley’s position and she responded with a solid defensive game.
The No. 3 Phantoms will take a 12-3 record to Poultney on Tuesday to face the No. 2 Blue Devils.
Poultney 25, Twinfield 3
(5 innings)
POULTNEY — The No. 2 seed Poultney softball team punched its ticket to the Division IV semifinals with a dominating 25-3 win in five innings against No. 7 Twinfield Friday afternoon.
The Blue Devils used a nine-run first and 12-run third to put the game away.
Kylie Davis pitched four innings for Poultney and allowed one hit and one walk, striking out six. Kaitlyn DeBonis pitched a hitless fifth.
DeBonis and Hannah Welch were 2-for-3 with a double and triple. Laura Winter also went 2-for-3.
The Blue Devils (14-3) hosts No. 3 Proctor on Tuesday.
BFA-Fairfax 15. GM 3
(6 innings)
FAIRFAX — The 15-3 score of BFA-Fairfax’s Division III softball quarterfinal victory over Green Mountain belies the competitiveness of the game.
Green Mountain led 3-1 and it was still 3-3 heading into the fifth.
“We couldn’t hit. Their pitching was good but we usually hit good pitching,” GM coach Matt Wilson said.
Alex Hutchins, Abby Williams and Tierney O’Broen had the only hits for the Chieftains.
The No. 4 Bullets take a 13-5 record into the semifinals and Green Mountain’s season ends at 11-7.
BOYS LACROSSE
CVU 16, Rutland 6
HINESBURG — Sean Gilliam had five goals and three assists to power No. 1 CVU to a 16-6 victory over No. 8 Rutland in a boys lacrosse quarterfinal game on Friday.
Joe Anderson led Rutland with two goals and an assist.
Pat Cooley, Bradley Burton, Matt Magro and Jack Coughlin had the other goals for the Ravens. Coughlin plays the long pole and it was his first varsity goal.
“Dillon Moore had three beautiful assists,” Rutland coach Sean Miller said.
“I was very impressed with the boys and the way they rallied in the third and fourth quarters. They didn’t give up and they didn’t back down.”
OTHER PLAYOFF SCORES
Baseball: CVU 9, So. Burlington 5; Essex 8, Burlington 3; Brattleboro 3, Colchester 2; Rice 8, St. Johnsbury 1; U-32 6, Lyndon 1; Spaulding 6, Mt. Abraham 4; Enosburg 8, Harwood 6; Vergennes 14, Montpelier 4; White River Valley 10, Danville 0.
Softball: Mt Anthony 5, Colchester 2; Essex 8, So. Burlington 3; BFA-St. Albans 10, No. Country 4; Missisquoi 1, St. Johnsbury 0; Danville 26, Northfield 1; White River Valley 18, Leland & Gray 4.
Boys lacrosse: Rice 17, St. Johnsbury 1; Essex 8, Middlebury 6; Woodstock 19, Mt. Mansfield 4; Hartford 7, Mt. Anthony 2; Harwood 18, Stowe 5.
Girls lacrosse: BFA-St. Albans 15, CVU 14; So. Burlington 18, Mt. Mansfield 8; Hartford 17, Lamoille 1; St. Johnsbury 15, U-32 5; GMVS 15, Spaulding 2.
Boys tennis: Middlebury 4, So. Burlington 3; Stowe 7, Woodstock 0.
Girls tennis: Burlington 5, CVU 2.
Boys Ultimate: Burlington 15, Milton 0; Mt. Mansfield 15, Colchester 4.
Girls Ultimate: Burlington 15, Middlebury 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.