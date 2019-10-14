BRANDON — Olivia White had a whole season worth of statistics in one game Monday as she helped power Otter Valley to a 9-0 victory over Mount St. Joseph in a girls soccer game at Markowski Field.
White, a senior committed to the University of Vermont, had five goals and three assists. She now has 22 goals and 10 assists on the season.
Julia Eastman added two goals and Leah Pinkowski added a goal and also dished off two assists.
Faith Scarborough and Mary Kingsley also scored for the Otters.
The Otters controlled the ball with Phoebe Elliot, Bonnie Moore, Brielle Mackie and Emily Peduto playing well
Otter Valley takes a 4-7-1 record into Tuesday's game at Hartford at 6:30 p.m.
WRV 3, Bellows Falls 1
WESTMINSTER — Bellows Falls opened the scoring with Brenna Laduc scoring from close range. Blake Southworth tied the game 10 minutes later.
Goals in the second half were from Hannah White and Sophie Howe.
BF, 2-9-2, finishes the regular campaign at Windsor on Thursday at 4 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Woodstock 3, Springfield 0
SPRINGFIELD — The Woodstock field hockey team was knocking, knocking, knocking at the door, but Springfield goalie Anna Church would not let them in and the Wasps and Cosmos were scoreless at halftime.
All of the Wasps' attacking — they outshot Springfield 26-2 — finally manifested in three second-half goals.
The 3-0 victory raised Woodstock's record to 6-5-1 and the Wasps have Brattleboro in town Tuesday.
They finish up the regular season on Thursday at Otter Valley and are still hoping to secure a home game in the first round of the Division II playoffs.
Lily Gubbins led the Wasps with two goals and Mackenzie Yates had the other one. Sophie Yates and Norah Harper had assists.
Woodstock goalie Maggie Parker only had to make two saves. Church collected 23 saves.
BBA 6, St. Johnsbury 0
MANCHESTER — The Burr and Burton Academy field hockey team had goals from six different scorers in blitzing St. Johnsbury 6-0 on Taylor Field on Monday.
Scoring for the Bulldogs were Efremia Geralis, Abby Farrington, Katie Crabtree, Ava Walsh, Riley Callen and Emma Hall.
Annabelle Gray had two assists.
BBA had a 16-0 edge in corners and outshot the Hilltoppers 20-0.
Serena Harris came up with defensive blocks at the right back position repeatedly.
"The entire team played with intensity. They were communicating, moving to the ball and passing so well today. It is exciting to be heading into the postseason with the team clicking this way," BBA coach Barb Miceli said.
Burr and Burton, 7-6, hosts Hartford in its final regular season game on Wednesday at 4 p.m.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
Woodard leads Penn
PHILADELPHIA — Rutland's Breukelen Woodard is the leading goal scorer for the Pennsylvania University women's soccer team with five goals. Penn, 6-4-1 and 1-2 in the Ivy League, hosts Dartmouth on Saturday.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
CU's Rice honored
MARSHFIELD, Mass. — Castleton University football player Chris Rice has been named the Eastern Collegiate Football Conference Special Teams Player of the Week, as announced by the league office Monday afternoon.
Rice had a big day once more for Castleton, blocking a field goal against Gallaudet on Saturday to end a Bison drive deep in Spartan territory and preserve a 7-7 deadlock in the first half. He also added four tackles.
It marks the second time this season Rice has received recognition from the ECFC, as he was named Defensive Player of the Week on Sept. 30.
