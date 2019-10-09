WOODSTOCK — Olivia White scored both goals with connections from Julie Eastman as Otter Valley edged Woodstock 2-1 Wednesday in Southern Vermont League soccer, ending a two-game skid.
Eastman set up the first marker by threading a long pass and White converted it into a goal with a left-footed shot past a fullback from 15 yards.
White’s second goal saw her beat three defenders and score inside the right post with her right foot from 10 yards.
Otter Valley moved to 3-6-1 while Woodstock fell to 4-5-1. The victory gave OV some momentum coming into Friday night’s home game against league powerhouse Fair Haven.
Sophie Walker made for saves and the Otters got strong games from Mia Politano, Leah Pinkowski, Brielle Mackie, Adia Polli, Alexis Hayes, Lauryl Blanchard, Mary Kingsley and Mallory Lufkin.
Leland & Gray 2,
Bellows Falls 0
TOWNSHEND — The Rebels had a very tough time getting the ball in the net Wednesday: not, shooting, just scoring.
Arin Bates to the rescue.
Bates scored her 15th and 16th goals of the season to lift Leland & Gray past Bellows Falls 2-0 in SVL soccer.
She scored twice in the second half to lift L&G to 10-2, the first assisted by Bay Holmes and the second after she intercepted a pass.
BF fell to 2-7-2.
Bates is not all about scoring: she has 47 career assists.
“She gives as much as she gets,” said coach Lucas Bates.
Sydney Hescock had two saves while BF keeper McKenna Milbauer had 18, many of them on diving stops.
“That’s the best I’ve seen her play,” said Bates.
Carly Lane, a junior outside back, played a strong, gritty game.
“She’s such a competitor,” Bates said.
The Rebels have won eight in a row since their loss to Thetford. They will visit White River Valley on Saturday and close the season on Monday, giving then eight days off before state tournament play begins.
BOYS SOCCER
White River Valley 8, MSJ 1
Dominic Craven and Paul Metzer had a pair of goals apiece to help power White River Valley past MSJ 8-1 in Southern Vermont League soccer Wednesday.
But the day was not wasted as the Mounties executed something coach Josh Souza has been preaching.
MSJ got the ball outside to Ethan Courcelle and he carried and then struck a long cross. Crashing from the weak side, Xavier Lawson took the ball off his chest, turned and fired in a goal to cut the Wildcat lead to 3-1.
“That was a really nice moment and I’m glad they were able to share it together,” Souza said.
MSJ (0-10-1) dominated the first seven minutes before the 6-6 Wildcats grabbed command.
“They move the ball all over the field really well and create a lot of space,” Souza said.
The Mounties will host Sharon on Friday, hoping to re-capture the momentum they had while playing Sharon to a 3-3 standoff in the second half in the teams’ first meeting.
FIELD HOCKEY
Otter Valley 14, Fair Haven 0
BRANDON — Alia Edmunds led the Otters with six goals in a 14-0 rout of Fair Haven in SVL field hockey Tuesday night.
Brittney Jackson contributed four, Riley Keith earned two and Ryleigh LaPorte and Isabella Falco each added one. OV’s Ellie Ross had no saves and Madison Colburn had one for the Otters. Fair Haven’s Jordyn Howard had 18 saves.
Otter Valley travels to Windsor on Saturday.
BOYS SOCCER
Brattleboro 2, Rutland 1
BRATTLEBORO — Brattleboro edged Rutland 2-1 in SVL soccer Tuesday night, pushing the Colonels’ record to 9-2 and dropping the Raiders to 3-9.
CROSS COUNTRY
Foley wins at home
MANCHESTER — Burr and Burton’s Liara Foley made a big splash on her home course, winning Tuesday at the Southern Vermont League’s weekly meet with a time of 21:51, a full 50 seconds ahead of the second-place finisher Sarah Umphlett of Mount Anthony.
Rutland sophomore Brady Geisler continued to impress in the boys race with a second-place time of of 19:26.
The Brattleboro boys and Burr and Burton girls won the team competition.
Top 10 individual boy finishers — 1. Mathias, Stratton Mountain School, 19:22; 2. Brady Geisler, Rutland, 19:26; 3. Gavin Blanuch, SMS, 19:48; 4. Braun Fabahuik, Brattleboro, 20:17; 5. Asa Burrows-Crane, Mount Anthony, 20:54; 6. Finn Lambordis; Fin Bailey, SMS, 21:14; 8. Owen Dube-Johnson, Rutland, 21:16; 9. Ben Berkson-Harvey, Brattleboro, 21:19; 10. Jamme Koch, SMS, 21:25.
Boys team results — 1. Brattleboro 32, 2. Rutland 40, 3. Burr and Burton 74, 4. Mount Anthony 86.
Top 10 individual girl finishers — 1. Liara Foley, Burr and Burton, 21:51; 2. Sarah Umphlett, Mount Anthony, 22:41; 3. Maggie Payne, Mount Anthony, 23:34; 4. Rosanna Hyde, Rutland, 23:40; 5. Sage Freeman, SMS. 24:42; 6. Maggie Brown, BBA, 24:36; 7. Grace Cabasco, BBA, 24:45; 8. Sierra McDermott, Rutland, 24:48; 9. Lily Bircg, BBA, 25:17; 10. Molly Murphy-Major, BBA, 26:39.
Girls team results — 1. Burr and Burton 21, 2. Rutland 52, 3. Brattleboro 58.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
Castleton 3, Plymouth 1
CASTLETON — Otter Valley graduate Allison Lowell had a goal and an assist to help power Castleton University to a 3-1 victory over Plymouth State on Wednesday night.
Woodstock’s Loretta Blakeney got the scoring started for Castleton. Gabriella Hunt extended the lead to 2-0 with Lowell assisting.
Kate McPherson cut the lead in half for Plymouth but Lowell knocked in the insurance goal with Kaitlin Bardellini earning the assist.
CU goalie Tashia Pashby-Rockwood had six saves.
It raised Castleton’s record to 7-4 and to 5-1 in the Little East Conference.
The Spartans host Western Connecticut in a important LEC game on Saturday at 4 p.m. The Colonials bring a league record of 6-1 to Castleton.
The Spartans travel to Worcester State on Tuesday for another LEC showdown. The Lancers are 7-0 and the only team without a league loss.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Middlebury 3, Castleton 0
CASTLETON – The Castleton University women’s soccer team put together a solid performance in a 3-0 defeat to nationally second-ranked Middlebury College at Dave Wolk Stadium on Tuesday in non-conference play.
Junior Loren Henderson made 10 saves as the Panther offense produced a 32-6 edge in shots, including a 13-1 margin in shots on goal.
Three different goal-scorers accounted for the damage for Middlebury (9-0-1).
Ellie Greenberg scored her fourth goal of the season in the 22nd minute on a rebound after Henderson made the initial diving save on a low strike from Isabelle Hartnett.
Rylee Nichols and Julia Carone both registered two shots to lead the offensive effort from Castleton (6-6-0).
The women’s soccer squad returns to action on Saturday for a 12 p.m. road contest at Western Connecticut State.
