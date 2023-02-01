WINDSOR — The Otter Valley boys basketball team was right there with Windsor, but couldn't finish the job, losing 53-49 Wednesday night.
The Otters kept it close, but trailed for much of the game, before grabbing a lead in the fourth quarter.
Windsor took the lead back, but Otter Valley had a chance to tie in the closing seconds on a 1-and-1. The Otters couldn't execute, erasing their winning hopes.
Maison Fortin was a force for the Yellow Jackets with 29 points. Lucas Politano led OV with 11 and Drew Pelkey added 10.
Otter Valley (5-9) hosts Springfield Saturday at 5:30 p.m.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Bellows Falls 47, GM 41
WESTMINSTER — It was down to the wire with Green Mountaain down bya point (42-41) with a minute left but Bellows Falls was able to reward the home crowd with a 47-41 victory on the strenth of Jamison Nystrom's 18 points.
"We had our chances," Green Mountain coach Brian Rapanotti said.
GM had several leads including one of nine points.
Caleb Merrow led Green Mountain with 12 points and Austin Kubisek added seven.
Green Mountain fell to 8-5 and has a long layoff before the next game with Rivendell.
TV 44, Poultney 36
JACKSONVILLE — The Poultney boys basketball team fell to Twin Valley 44-36 in a competitive Division IV matchup Wednesday night.
The Wildcats led by just one after the first, but upped their lead to nine by halftime, outscoring the Blue Devils 17-9 in a defining second quarter.
Marcus Lewis led Poultney with 12 points, followed by Ryan Simons' nine points and four blocks. Peyton Book had eight points and nine rebounds.
Twin Valley was led by Noah Dornburgh with 13 points and Caleb Dupuis with 12.
The Blue Devils dropped to 4-9 with the loss.
MVC 87, Proctor 30
QUECHEE — It was rough sledding for Proctor in Wednesday night's boys basketball game as Mid-Vermont Christian had their way with the Phantoms, cruising to an 87-30 victory.
Proctor dropped to 4-9 with the loss.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Long Trail 45, MSJ 32
It the same old story for the Mount St. Joseph girls basketball team. The Mounties were hampered by a slow start and fell 45-32 to Long Trail.
MSJ trailed 26-11 at halftime before getting it together the final 16 minutes.
"We had a better second half," MSJ coach Bill Bruso said.
The Mountain Lions' Camila Marcy led all scorers with 14 points.
Haylee Rivers had 11 points to lead MSJ and Lauryn Charron added eight.
The Mounties (6-9) host Proctor on Friday in a game that has been moved up to 5 p.m.
Poultney 43, Twin Valley 8
JACKSONVILLE — The Poultney girls basketball team cruised to a 43-8 win against Twin Valley Wednesday night.
Kait DeBonis led the Blue Devils with eight points, while eighth-grader Olivia Depres had seven.
Poultney (11-4) hosts Mid-Vermont Christian on Friday.
Proctor 56, Mid-Vermont 32
QUECHEE — Isabel Greb exploded for 32 points to power the Proctor Phantoms to a 56-32 victory over Mid-Vermont Christian on Wednesday night.
The Phantoms had the game put away early, leading 34-10 by halftime.
The Phantoms raised their record to 4-9.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Stowe 11, Rutland 3
STOWE — The Rutland girls hockey team had its best offensive output of the season in an 11-3 loss to Stowe Wednesday night.
RHS had goals from Arikka Patorti (unassisted), Elle Molalley (assisted by Sophia Ellison) and Piper Newman (assisted by Molalley).
Stowe outshot Rutland 30-11.
RHS (0-13) is at Mount Mansfield on Saturday.
SNOWBOARDING
Stowe GS
STOWE — A handful of area snowboarders competed in a giant slalom race at Stowe Mountain Resort on Wednesday.
Rutland's Hagen McDermott finished 10th in the boys race with a two-run time of 1 minute, 17.11 seconds. Mill River's Toby Pytlik was 13th in 1:18.17.
The Minutemen's Adam Shum was also a top-25 finisher in 25th. Pytlik finished in first place in the slopestyle.
In the girls GS race, RHS's Caitlyn Hayward was 14th in 1:20.65. Karina Mozzer was the top Mill River finisher in 21st.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Plymouth 71, Castleton 69
CASTLETON — The Castleton men's basketball team came close but the Spartans are still looking for that first Little East Conference victory after falling 71-69 to Plymouth State at Glenbrook Gym.
The Spartans' record dipped to 3-16 and 0-11 in the LEC.
Carter Mackey led Castleton with 16 points, John Walsh followed with 12 and Justin Schwarzbeck added 11.
The Panthers' record in the league goes to 2-10.
GOLF
Junior Tour Registration
Membership registration for the 2023 Vermont Golf Association's Junior Tour is now open.
Membership is $50 per person with four divisions available (boys 10-14 years old, boys 15-18, girls 10-14 and girls 15-18).
There are six events on the Junior Tour schedule this summer. Vermont National Country Club hosts a one-day event on June 28, The Quechee Club (Lakeland) hosts an event on July 7, Stowe hosts on July 12 and Neshobe Golf Club hosts on July 26.
The multiple day Match Play Championship is at Kwiniaska Golf Club starting July 18 and the Stroke Play Championship is at Ralph Myhre Golf Course starting Aug. 3.
Sign-ups for Junior Tour events open on March 1.
