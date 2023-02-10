WINDSOR — In a battle of girls basketball heavyweights, it was the Windsor girls basketball team besting Fair Haven 43-30 Friday night.
Fair Haven’s game plan was contain Sydney Perry with Alana Williams drawing the role. With the Slaters collapsing on Perry and pushing her away from the basket, it led to opportunities for the Windsor guards.
Brittney Love and Kate Hadwen gave the visitors a quick 8-3 lead but the Jacks would grab eight points to close out the quarter and led 11-10.
Windsor’s lead grew to 24-18 by the half and to 34-25 after three quarters.
The Yellow Jackets held Fair Haven to 12 second-half points as Audrey Rupp blanketed Love.
Sophia Rockwood led all scorers with 17 points. Perry ended the night with nine points and 14 boards.
Izzy Cole led Fair Haven with 14 points. Love had 10 points, all in the first half.
During halftime, the members of the 2022 Windsor championship team made their way to center court to display the Division III championship banner. All five seniors from last season, Holly Putnam, Elliott Rupp, Reese Perry, Peyton Richardson and Karen Kapuscinski made the trips from their colleges for the ceremony.
Fair Haven (17-2) hosts Hartford next Saturday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Rutland 50, Bratt 29
BRATTLEBORO — The Rutland girls basketball team continued racking up the wins on Friday, beating rival Brattleboro 50-29.
RHS led 30-16 at the half and was ahead pretty much the whole way.
Anna Moser paced Rutland with 14 points, followed by Karsyn Bellomo with nine. Reese Croutworst led the Colonels with 12 points and Abby Henry had 11.
Rutland improved to 15-2 with the win.
Proctor 46, Twin Valley 22
JACKSONVILLE — The Proctor girls basketball team rolled to a 46-22 win against Twin Valley Friday night.
Isabel Greb was strong as always, scoring 28 points for the Phantoms.
"Twin Valley played hard," said Proctor coach Joe McKearin.
The Phantoms (7-10) is at Otter Valley on Tuesday.
MAU 43, Springfield 35
SPRINGFIELD — Mount Anthony's Madi Moore hit clutch shots down the stretch leading the Patriots' girls basketball team to a 43-35 win against Springfield Friday night.
The Cosmos were up 32-31 with 2:30 left, but Moore hit two 3s in a row to push MAU ahead by five and it held on from there.
Springfield led by two after one, but the Patriots jumped out to a five-point lead by the half. The Cosmos narrowed the deficit to one going into the fourth.
Moore led MAU with 23 points, while Macie Stagner led Springfield with 22.
The Cosmos fell to 8-9.
L&G 49, GM 35
TOWNSHEND — The Green Mountain girls basketball team fell to Leland & Gray 49-35 Friday night.
The game was tied 23-23 at the half and GM led by one after three, but the Rebels took over in the fourth.
Callie Spaulding led Green Mountain with 11 points, followed by Riley Paul with eight points and Kyra Burbela with six.
GM (6-12) is at Rivendell on Tuesday.
Long Trail 48, MSJ 26
DORSET — The Long Trail girls basketball team dominated out of the gate and that was the difference in a 48-26 win against Mount St. Joseph on Friday night.
LTS outscored MSJ 20-3 in the opening quarter. It was a very even game the rest of the way, but the early deficit was much too large to overcome for the young Mounties.
Olivia Cole-Bugay led the Mountain Lions with 11 points and three others scored eight points. Haylee Rivers accounted for much of MSJ's offense with 18 points, with many coming on putbacks.
MSJ (6-11) is at Twin Valley on Tuesday. Long Trail (12-6) has a tough test on Tuesday, playing at Poultney.
Arlington 48, Poultney 36
ARLINGTON — Arlington's Sidney Herrington took over in the fourth quarter scoring 14 points as the Eagles' girls basketball team bested Poultney 48-36 Friday night.
The Blue Devils led Arlington going into the fourth, but the Eagles outscored them 20-4 in the final frame.
Herrington led Arlington with 29 points, followed by Taylor Wilkins with 11. Hannah Welch led Poultney with eight points, while Hailey Hayes, Kait DeBonis and Emily Handley added seven apiece.
Arlington did a lot of damage at the charity stripe, where the Eagles scored 21 points.
Poultney (13-5) hosts Long Trail for Senior Day on Tuesday.
MEN'S HOCKEY
Castleton 7, J&W 2
ATTLEBORO, Mass. — Seven different Spartans scored on Friday night as the Castleton University men's hockey team swamped Johnson & Wales 7-2.
Scoring for the Spartans were Jack Whittaker, Dylan Roebuck, Bryce Irwin, Stone Stezl, Andrew Stefura, Romeo Torain and Jason Atkinson.
Castleton goalie Brandon Collett made 16 saves.
The Spartans improved their record to 8-16 and to 6-11 in the New England Hockey Conference. The Wildcats fell to 2-21-1 and to 1-16 in the NEHC.
