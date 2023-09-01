WINDSOR — Rutland and Windsor were locked in a 1-1 tie at halftime before Windsor pulled away to a 5-2 victory in Friday’s field hockey opener.
Arikka Patorti had both goals for Rutland the second was assisted by Emma Ward.
“We played very well. I think we got tired at the end on defense,” Rutland coach Kayla Battles said. “We are looking forward to the rest of the season.”
The season continues on Sept. 7 when rival Otter Valley comes to Rutland.
In other Friday field hockey action Burr and Burton Academy edged Woodstock 3-2, Montpelier trimmed Lyndon 6-1 and St. Johnsbury and North Country battled to a scoreless tie.
GIRLS SOCCER
OV 5, Hartford 1
WHITE RIVER JCT. — The Otter Valley girls soccer team scored three second-half goals to win going away, 5-1 over Hartford in Friday evening’s season opener.
Otter Valley built a 2-1 halftime lead on goals by Randi Lancour and freshman Allie Charbonneau.
Mackenzy Carrier knocked in the goal for the Hurricanes.
The second half was all Otters. Eighth grader Tegan Boynton scored, Charbonneau knocked in her second goal and Lana Karnai scored.
Mallee Richardson contributed two assists.
“We came out a little flat but we picked it up,” Otter Valley coach Tammi Blanchard said, lauding the defensive effort by Laura Allen, Michelle Hendee and Savanna Cook.
The Otters are off until Friday night when they play Proctor in Ludlow.
Long Trail 4, Poultney 1
DORSET — The Poultney girls soccer team fell 4-1 to Long Trail in Friday’s season opener.
Kaitlyn DeBonis scored the Blue Devils’ goal with Emma Kelley earning the assist.
“It was not our best showing,” Poultney coach Hannah LaTulippe said. “We had trouble connecting passes and communicating.”
She and the Devils will look for better things when they travel to Mill River on Wednesday.
In other girls soccer games played on Friday CVU routed Mount Anthony 12-0, Windsor clipped White River Valley 6-3, South Burlington beat neighboring Rice 4-0, Mount Abraham edged Harwood 2-1 and Oxbow blanked Thetford 2-0.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Plattsburgh 6, VTSU 0
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — The Vermont State University Castleton women’s soccer team took it on the chin in the season opener on Friday, falling to Plattsburgh State 6-0..
Castleton will try to break into the win column on Sunday when the Spartans travel to Norwich University for a 3 p.m. game.
Harris tabbed
MANAHAWKIN, N.J. — Vermont State University Castleton field hockey standout Emily Harris was named to the 2023 National Field Hockey Coaches Association’s Division III watchlist, the organization announced on Thursday evening.
The watchlist is intended to showcase field hockey student-athletes with the strongest potential for consideration to the current year’s NFHCA All-American teams at the end of the season. Harris’ appointment to the list comes after she had one of the best offensive seasons in Division III history last year.
In 2022, the Crondall, England, native led the nation with 35 goals and 87 points, was second nationally with a 1.59 goals per game and was third nationally in assists with 17. Harris’ dynamic play led the Spartans to their first Little East Conference title and a trip to the NCAA Championships.
In total, 136 student-athletes across the nation were named to the list, including eight Little East Conference field hockey players. Castleton alumna Kailtin Bardellini, who is playing as a graduate transfer for Springfield College this fall, was also named to the watchlist.
LaPorte scores
FITCHBURG, Mass. — It did not take Otter Valley graduate Ryleigh LaPorte long to score her first collegiate field hockey goal. Playing in her first college game on Friday, the freshman scored for Colby-Sawyer College, helping the Chargers to a 3-0 victory over Fitchburg State.
COLLEGE VOLEYBALL
Castleton 3, Lyndon 0
LYNDONVILLE — The Vermont State University Castleton women’s volleyball team was dominant in opening the season on Friday, winning on the road against VTSU Lyndon 3-0. The Spartans won the games by scores of 25-6, 25-10 and 25-7.
Hailey Martinovich, Jocelyn Ray and Vanessa LeBrun were standouts for Castleton.