During his Tuesday press conference, Gov. Phil Scott announced that winter sports practices are allowed to begin Saturday, Dec. 26.
The decision applies to school-based and youth recreational sports teams, but does not include adult recreational sports leagues.
Those practices can involve individual skill building and strength and conditioning drills. There is no contact allowed, physical distancing and masking is mandatory at all times.
Spectators are not allowed to attend.
“I’m grateful for the work Vermonters have done to level out our number of cases and to start to see a decrease. I believe these are the right steps at this time, but it’s important to remember that the gains we made are fragile and we’ll only hold them if we remain smart.”
The decision on when to start practices happens on a school-by-school basis.
“With schools on winter break, it’s likely that many will wait until they return in January, but that’s up to the schools,” Scott said.
Some schools have announced their opening day of practices.
West Rutland Athletic Director Joe Harrington and Mount St. Joseph AD Dan Elliott said their schools can begin practices on Monday, Dec. 28.
Fair Haven AD Ali Morgan said the Slater teams can begin practices on Monday, Jan. 4 and Proctor AD Jake Eaton is hoping to have the Phantoms start the same day.
Mill River AD Kim Maniery announced on Twitter that MRU practices will begin on Monday, Jan. 11 and Otter Valley AD Steven Keith set the same start date for the Otter teams.
Green Mountain AD Todd Parah said that the 11th is the earliest in-person practices would happen at their school as well.
Other schools are still discussing what their opening practice date will be.
Practices were originally slated to begin on Nov. 30, but had been on pause since Nov. 24.
The start date for games is scheduled to be Jan. 11, but with many schools just starting practices on that date and no word from the governor when full-contact practices, scrimmages and games are allowed, it’s very likely that date will be pushed back.
Scott was asked about the decision-making on when they’ll allow games to go ahead.
“We just want to make sure that we’re not going in the other direction,” Scott said. “If we can continue to see the case levels sustained at the levels we are now or hopefully go down (a decision could be made).
“We want to watch what happens over the holiday, Christmas and New Years,” Scott said. “You take seven to 14 days after both of those days, that will give us a good indication what’s going on. I would anticipate we would be able to make some decisions by mid-January. We’ll see what’s happening by that point.”
Scott also announced a change in guidance for outdoor recreational activity with others. He said activities like snowshoeing, cross country skiing, sledding, etc., are allowed, but with mandatory masking.
He stressed the importance of a ‘arrive, play and leave’ approach to these activities.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
UVM 62, UML 53
LOWELL, Mass. — A strong second half pushed the University of Vermont to its first win of the season, besting UMass Lowell.
The Catamounts trailed by five at the half, but dominated the second half, outscoring the River Hawks 40-25 after the break.
Ben Shungu led UVM with 12 points and six rebounds, along with a perfect 8-for-8 mark from the free throw line.
Stef Smith had 10 points and Bailey Patella had nine points and five rebounds.
The Catamounts struggled from long range, but were relentless at getting to the charity stripe, going 22-for-26 on free throws.
UVM (1-1) hosts New Jersey Institute of Technology on Sunday at 3 p.m. at Patrick Gymnasium.
