Gov. Phil Scott announced at his Friday press conference that the pause on school-based and recreational sports will continue.
“Our data does not support the return of school or recreational sports at this time,” Scott said. “I will continue to evaluate this each week.”
The state announced last week that practices, which were scheduled to begin Nov. 30, would be postponed indefinitely and the decision would be revisited weekly.
Friday’s decision to continue the pause comes a day after Vermont reported its highest daily positive test count since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, with 178 cases reported Thursday.
The first day of winter sports contests is still scheduled for Jan. 11, 2021.
SNOW SPORTS
World Cup
SANTA CATERINA VALFURVA, Italy — Mount Mansfield Ski Club’s Ryan Cochran-Siegle will be one of the Americans in Italy this weekend to compete in the FIS World Cup Giant Slalom events.
Racing will be going on Saturday and Sunday in Santa Caterina Valfurva.
The 28-year old Cochran-Siegle starts 24th on Saturday. He competed in the World Cup Giant Slalom event in Austria in October, but didn’t finish his run.
More recently, the Burlington native was second in the Giant Slalom at Copper Mountain in November. He had a pair of top-five performances across Super G and Downhill that event as well.
The U.S.’s Tommy Ford will start fourth on Saturday. Ford was ninth in the Super G in the National Championships and FIS race at Copper last month. He was 22nd in the Giant Slalom World Cup race in October.
Ted Ligety will start 15th, River Radamus will start 40th and Bridger Gile starts 50th.
The U.S. Alpine skiing women’s team competes in a pair of Super G events in St. Moritz, Switzerland this weekend.
Alice McKennis Duran, of Sunlight Winter Sports Club, will start 27th. McKennis Duran has been strong on the slopes recently, finishing 1st in the Super G National Championships and FIS race at Copper Mountain on Nov. 20. Keely Cashman, of Squaw Valley Ski, will start 36th. She a had a first and second place finish that weekend at Copper.
Tricia Mangan, of Team X Alpine, starts 37th, Isabella Wright starts 39th and Breezy Johnson starts 49th, while AJ Hurt and Jacqueline Wiles start 51st and 62nd respectively.
Killington Mountain School’s Hannah Soar will be in Ruka, Finland for the Freestyle Women’s Moguls competition. Her last World Cup Moguls event was in March, where she finished fourth in Russia.
She’ll be joined by fellow Americans, Jaelin Kauf, Madison Hogg, Kai Owens, Sabrina Cass and Tess Johnson.
KMS’s Alex Lewis will be in the Men’s Moguls, along with Dylan Walczyk, Bradley Wilson, Jesse Andringa and Nick Page.
U.S. Aerial skiers competed on Friday in Ruka.
On the women’s side, U.S.’s Kaila Kuhn finished fourth with a score of 71.50, just missing the podium.
Australia’s Laura Peel won the event, scoring 83.87.
U.S.’s Winter Vinecki was sixth with a score of 62.04.
Other U.S. finishers were: Ashley Caldwell (13th), Megan Smallhouse (17th), Dani Loeb (21st) and Megan Nick (22nd).
On the men’s side, Justin Schoenefeld was the top American finisher, in fifth, with a score of 110.41.
Other U.S. finishers were: Eric Loughran (14th), Christopher Lillis (17th) and Quinn Dehlinger (19th).
Nordic skiing
Members of the U.S. cross country team are training in Davos, Swizterland in preparation for next week’s events.
World Cup organizers confirmed plans earlier this week for downtown races Dec. 19-20 in Dresden, Germany.
USCSA meeting
BOSTON — The United States Collegiate Ski and Snowboard Association will hold a COVID-19 Information Session for its members Saturday at Noon EST. During the session the USCSA National Office will provide operational information and updates about the upcoming season.
Space is limited, so they ask that team leaders, administrators, organizers and coaches register and disseminate information to their constituents.
To register for the session please visit: https://uscsaregistration.sportngin.com/register/form/246300107
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Huntington takes reins
ST. JOHNSBURY — Vermont’s all-time leading scorer in girls basketball is taking over as coach at St. Johnsbury Academy for the school’s all-time leader in victories.
Jade Huntington, who scored 2,144 points at Oxbow Union High School before going on to play at Vanderbilt University, is the now the coach of the Hilltoppers.
She replaces Jack Driscoll who coached the Toppers for 25 years, amassing 300 victories and earning three state titles.
The last game Driscoll coached was a loss to Rutland in the Division I quarterfinals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.