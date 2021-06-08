SOUTH BURLINGTON — The Rutland girls lacrosse team saw its season come to an end by the same team that did the honors in 2019 and on the same stage.
The No. 3 seed Ravens fell to No. 2 South Burlington in a hard-fought 12-10 Division I semifinal on Tuesday.
Just like their semifinal game in 2019, there wasn’t much to separate the two teams. The Ravens had a 5-4 lead at the half and upped its lead to 8-5, before the Wolves went on a run to grab a lead it wouldn’t surrender.
“It was a tough game and the girls fought through it,” said Rutland coach Matt Zmurko. “(South Burlington) is a great team and we got the best out of them.”
Olivia Calvin had 10 saves for the Ravens. Jenna Sunderland had five draw controls. Scoring-wise, Karsyn Bellomo had three goals, while Alexis Patterson, Kendra Sabotka and Kathryn Moore all had two goals.
Lindsey Booth had four goals and Sam Crane had three to lead South Burlington.
Rutland finishes with a 12-4 record and loses seven seniors with Sabotka, Patterson, Sunderland, Mary Sutton, Luci Horrocks, Makieya Hendrickson and Gianna Pezzetti graduating.
South Burlington (14-2) plays the winner of the Burr and Burton-BFA-St. Albans semifinal in the state championship game.
That semifinal game was scheduled for Tuesday, but was pushed to Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. at BBA’s Taylor Field.
BASEBALL
WRV 13, Proctor 1
(5 innings)
SOUTH ROYALTON — The No. 1 seed White River Valley baseball team continued its undefeated season with a 13-1 win in five innings against No. 4 Proctor in the Division IV semifinals on Tuesday.
The Phantoms kept it close in the early innings, but some errors in the field helped the Wildcats open up a lead. White River Valley put the game away with a five-run fifth.
Cam Richardson pitched well for Proctor, but a strong White River Valley lineup figured him out as the game progressed. Richardson went 4 2/3 innings and Brennon Crossmon came on to get an out.
Cam Cannucci had an RBI single for the Phantoms.
Curtis Barry started and went the distance for the Wildats. Throwing just 52 pitches, he gave up three hits, walked two and struck out five.
Carder Stratton led the way offensively with five RBIs, going 3-for-3 with two doubles and three runs scored.
Proctor wraps up its season with an 8-6 record.
The Wildcats will play No. 2 Blue Mountain, a Tuesday winner over Arlington, in the D-IV championship game.
SOFTBALL
Proctor, Poultney ppd.
POULTNEY — The Division IV semifinal softball game between Proctor and Poultney at Legion Field was postponed due to weather concerns. The call was made about three hours before the scheduled game time of 7 p.m.
A makeup date was set for Wednesday at 7 p.m in Poultney.
GIRLS TENNIS
RHS, SB ppd.
The Division I girls tennis semifinal between No. 2 Rutland and No. 3 South Burlington was moved to Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. due to heat and potential storms on Tuesday.
SOCCER
Fusion 2, Westchester 2
MANCHESTER — The Vermont Fusion opened up its home slate on Sunday with a 2-2 tie against Westchester United F.C.
Both newcomers to the Women’s Premier Soccer League (WPSL), the teams played hard in front of more than 300 spectators at Manchester’s Applejack Stadium.
“I was really pleased with the way the team found their way into the game after conceding fairly early,” said VT Fusion Head Coach John O’Connor, in a Fusion press release. “I thought we reacted well and were dangerous in the latter parts of the first half.”
Westchester upped its lead to 2-0 at the 53-minute mark, but the Fusion turned the tide.
Fusion’s Cricket Basa, a Montpelier native playing at the University of Vermont, was the first to score off an assist by Mallory Lloyd, from Plymouth State University.
Less than 20 minutes later, Burr and Burton alumna Grace Pinkus, who wrapped up her freshman year at UMass Amherst, set up the Fusion’s latest addition, Brooke Jenkins, for the team’s second and final goal of the game.
“We got some excellent contributions off the bench on a hot day which we knew we would need,” O’Connor said. “It was a total team effort and led to an exciting equalizer and finish to the game. The great crowd surely got their money’s worth in this historic first home game for the franchise.”
Fusion will face off against Rhode Island Rogue Football Club on Saturday at Applejack Stadium at 6 p.m.
GOLF
VT Am Qualifying
Rutland Country Club hosted the first of four Vermont Amateur golf qualifiers on Tuesday.
There are three more qualifying events. The next one is at Country Club of Barre on Sunday, followed by Neshobe Golf Club on June 20 and Rocky Ridge Golf Club on June 24.
The top nine golfers from Tuesday’s qualifying advanced to the Vermont Am, which takes place from July 6-8 at Williston Golf Club.
Manchester Country Club’s Mathew Prendergast and Rutland Country Club’s Samuel Major were co-medalists on Tuesday with a score of a 1-over on the par-70 course.
The other golfers to qualify were: Greg Wells, Lakeside; Bryan Adkison, Lakeside; Alex Rumrill, Crown Point; Patrick Norden, Lake Morey; Nicholas Wood, Rutland; Glen Boggini, Fox Run; Andrew Merrill, Neshobe.
HOCKEY
Twin-State Hockey
STOWE — Stowe Arena will be hosting the 24th women’s and 29th men’s All-Star Hockey Classic on June 26.
The best high school seniors from Vermont and New Hampshire will gather together to raise funds for Make-A-Wish Vermont® and Make-A-Wish New Hampshire®. The women will face off at noon and the men will follow at 4 p.m. All COVID-19 protocols will be followed to ensure the safety of all participants and spectators.
Rutland’s Alexis Patterson and Burr and Burton’s Stella Turner and Miranda Eisenman are the southern Vermont players on the girls team. The southern Vermont players on the boys team are: Gavin Howard, Ryan Gerard, Brattleboro; Andrew Gubbins, Riley Shepherd, Charles Greene, Woodstock.
The Classic showcases top high school (graduated) seniors from Vermont, versus rival New Hampshire players. All proceeds from the event go to fulfill special wishes for children with life-threatening medical conditions.
TITLE GAME INFO
The majority of the high school state championship games will not be determined until semifinals are completed.
Baseball title games will be at Centennial Field. It appears that one game will be Friday, June 11 and the other three will be played games on Sunday, June 13. Centennial is not available on Saturday because the Vermont Lake Monsters have a game that day.
Softball will be at Castleton University. It appears there will be one or two games on Friday, but the schedule does not look good for Saturday due to graduation conflicts. There might be a need to go to the beginning of the following week for the final games.
Lacrosse will be played at both South Burlington High and Burlington High.
It looks like the games will on Friday, June 11 and Saturday, June 12.
Championships that are set:
__ Division III Boys Lacrosse, Wednesday, June 9 at 7 p.m. at Burlington High School (Green Mountain Valley School vs. vs. Montpelier)
__ Division II Girls Tennis, Wednesday, June 9, 3 p.m. at Middlebury (Middlebury vs. Montpelier)
__ Division I, Boys Tennis, Thursday, June 10, 3 p.m. at Burlington (Burlington vs. CVU)
OTHER PLAYOFF SCORES
Baseball: CVU 11, Rice 1; Spaulding 10, Enosburg 2; Peoples 6, Vergennes 2; Thetford 11, Hazen 10; Blue Mountain 5, Arlington 1.
Softball: BFA-St. Albans 5, Missisquoi 2; Enosburg 7, Mt. Abraham 0; BFA-Fairfax 11, White River Valley 4; Danville 12, Blue Mountain 2.
Boys lacrosse: BBA 9, Woodstock 8; Rice 7, Hartford 3; Harwood 13, Colchester 1.
Girls tennis: Stowe 4, Burlington 1.
