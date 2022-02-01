WOODSTOCK — Fair Haven boys basketball coach Bob Prenevost said after a recent game that Woodstock was a much-improved team. The Wasps showed that on Tuesday, knocking off Division I Rutland 66-59 in overtime.
"Credit to Woodstock, their kids played with a lot of heart," said Raiders coach Mike Wood. "They executed well and deserved to win the game."
Rutland trailed in the closing seconds of the game, but Eli Pockette banked in a 3 to force overtime, before Woodstock took control in the extra session.
The Raiders led by two going into the half and opened up more of a lead in the third, but the Wasps responded with a run to take the lead.
Pockette led Rutland with 21 points, five assists and five steals. Slade Postemski had 15 points and nine rebounds, while Trey Davine had nine points.
Alex Price had 15 points for Woodstock and Corey White was great at the free throw line down the stretch.
Rutland (7-2) hosts rival Brattleboro on Thursday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Rutland 35, BBA 26
MANCHESTER — The Rutland girls basketball team has had its share of defensive battles and Tuesday was another one of those, beating rival Burr and Burton 35-26.
The Raiders went into the half up 16-5 and Rutland coach Nate Bellomo felt his team played better on offense after the break.
"We started pushing the tempo more and were getting the ball into the paint," Bellomo said.
Karsyn Bellomo led the Raiders with seven points, while Olivia Shipley and Kathryn Moore added six apiece.
Julia Decker led BBA with eight points and Ainerose Souza had six.
Rutland (7-8) is scheduled to host Brattleboro on Friday.
MSJ 54, Arlington 12
ARLINGTON — The Arlington girls basketball team was without one of its better players, but you have to play the team that's in front of you, and that's what MSJ did Tuesday night, blowing past the Eagles 54-12 at the Eagles' Nest.
"Everybody got to play, which was great," said Mounties coach Bill Bruso. "We got to run what we wanted to run and see it in action."
Tiana Gallipo doubled up Arlington herself, scoring 24 points for MSJ. Lauryn Charron had eight points, while Haylee Rivers and Brooke Bishop both had six.
Emma Hoover and Taylor Wilkins had four apiece for the Eagles.
MSJ (7-5) is at Mill River on Thursday.
OV 52, Hartford 34
WHITE RIVER JCT. — The Otter Valley girls basketball team went down by nine early in the game, but turned it around to beat Hartford 52-34 Tuesday night at Hanley Gymnasium.
After going down 11-2, Otter Valley went into halftime leading 20-18.
"We played solid defense and our shots started falling," said Otters coach Ray Counter of the OV turnaround.
Otter Valley kept building on its lead with an 18-point third and protected the lead in the fourth.
Elena Politano led the offensive charge for the Otters with 15 points and Anna Lee was close behind with 14 points. Emily Peduto added seven and Alice Keith had six, while Brittney Jackson and Ryleigh LaPorte added five apiece.
Beth Dobrich led the Hurricanes with 14 points.
Otter Valley (8-6) is scheduled to host Springfield on Friday.
Windsor 44, Springfield 30
SPRINGFIELD — The Springfield girls basketball team battled with Division III heavyweight Windsor on Tuesday, but came up short, falling 44-30.
"Both teams had to work for everything. It was a battle," said Cosmos coach Pete Peck. "In the end, they wore us down."
Springfield led by three after one and were up 22-21 at the half, before the Yellow Jackets took the advantage heading into the fourth.
Peck was impressed with Sephi Steele's play in the post.
"She really controlled the boards and held Reese Perry to 11 points, which isn't an easy task," Peck said.
Outside of Perry's scoring, Peyton Richardson led Windsor with 13 points. Elliot Rupp had nine and Sydney Perry had seven. Richardson added five steals and Reese Perry had 15 rebounds.
Macie Stagner led the Springfield offense with 15 and older sister Megan Stagner had nine.
Springfield (8-5) is scheduled to play at Otter Valley on Friday, weather permitting.
Westside 65, Rivendell 33
ORFORD, N.H. — The West Rutland girls basketball team took its game to a whole new level in the second half, cruising past Rivendell 65-33 Tuesday night.
The Golden Horde led 28-14 at halftime.
"We didn't get into as much foul trouble in the second half," said West Rutland coach Carl Serrani. "We controlled the tempo of the game."
Mallory Hogan paced Westside with 29 points, followed by 15 from Peyton Guay
Kylie Taylor and Alexis McFale paced Rivendell with 10 points apiece.
West Rutland moved to 12-2, with its lone two losses to rival Proctor. Westside is scheduled to be at White River Valley on Friday if snow doesn't wash it out.
L&G 46, GM 37
CHESTER — The Green Mountain girls basketball team dropped a 46-37 decision to Leland & Gray Tuesday night.
The Chieftains were very short-handed to start the game, but got reinforcements when a trio of eighth-graders returned to join the team.
The Rebels jumped up early, taking a 28-15 edge into the half.
"We just didn't take care of the ball. We easily had more turnovers than points," said GM coach Jeff Buffum.
Leland & Gray was led by Maggie Parker with 17 points. Kim Cummings had 17 points for Green Mountain, followed by nine from Grace Tyrrell.
The Chieftains (3-10) is scheduled to host Bellows Falls on Friday.
WOMEN'S HOCKEY
Castleton 5, PSU 3
The Castleton University women's hockey team completed the regular season sweep over Plymouth State Tuesday night, scoring three second-period goals to complete the comeback in a 5-3 victory.
Darby Palisi had a hat trick to lead the Spartans, while Courtney Gauthier and Jenna Krikorian also had a goal.
The Spartans continue their homestand with a matchup against William Smith College Friday, Feb. 4 in their 14th annual Pink the Rink game. Puck drop is set for 6 p.m.
MEN'S HOCKEY
Breaking the Ice
CASTLETON — The Castleton University men's hockey team is hosting a first-of-its-kind contest on Friday, Feb. 11 against UMass Boston, partnering with Rutland Regional Medical Center for the Breaking the Ice on Mental Health game to raise money and awareness for RRMC's Behavior Health Services.
The Spartans are the first men's hockey program in the nation to host an event of this magnitude, with one-of-a-kind jerseys being auctioned off to fans with all proceeds to benefit RRMC. All proceeds from ticket sales at the game will also be donated to the Behavior Health Services at RRMC.
In addition, fans will have the opportunity to purchase commemorative Breaking the Ice on Mental Health tee-shirts at the event on Feb. 11, and the first 200 fans through the door will receive a custom green towel courtesy of Foley Services. The cost of admission is $7 for adults, $4 for seniors and $2 for students.
For more information about the upcoming Breaking the Ice on Mental Health game, go to www.castletonsports.com or www.rrmc.org or call 802-747-3634.
RUNNING
RunVermont HOF
RunVermont, as a part of the annual cycle of Vermont’s running seasons is currently seeking nominations for the RunVermont Hall of Fame.
Nominations will be due no later than Feb. 28 and the 2022 inductees will be honored during the many festivities of the 33rd Annual People’s United Bank Vermont City Marathon & Relay on Memorial Day Weekend on May 27-May 29.
To submit a nomination, or to learn more about the qualifying criteria, go to runvermont.org/about/hall-of-fame or call RunVermont at 802-863-8412.
