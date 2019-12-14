SOUTH ROYALTON — It was a rough opener for the West Rutland boys basketball team as the Golden Horde was on the short end of a 63-37 score against White River Valley on Saturday.
"They just got up on us with a big early lead. Once we settled down, it was too late," West Rutland coach Jordan Tolar said. "We aren't going to let one game define us. It is a long season."
Kyle Laughlin led the Golden Horde with nine points. Tim Blanchard and Tyler Serrani added eight apiece.
The Wildcats are in Division IV this season and Tolar thinks they are a team to contend with.
"I've got to tip my hat to them," he said.
The Horde will try to bounce back on Thursday when they host rival Proctor.
MEN'S HOCKEY
Bryn Athyn 4, Castleton 3 (Overtime)
Sheldon Brett scored the overtime goal to lift Bryan Athyn to a 4-3 victory over Castleton University in Saturday's men's hockey game at Spartan Arena.
The team played to a 3-3 deadlock on Friday night.
The loss left the Spartans with a 3-7-2 record going into the holiday break. They are back in action on Jan. 4 when Plymouth State comes to Spartan Arena.
Bryn Athyn takes a 5-3-2 record back to Pennsylvania.
Scoring for Castleton were Jeremy Laplante, Conner Ladabouche and Mark Shroyer.
Laplante and Shroyer also had assists. Others picking up assists for the Spartans were Troy Taylor. Jacob Erwin and Sam Wood.
Castleton's Brandon Collett played 45:23 in the goal and had 32 saves. Luke Cohen stopped 15 shots in his 17;16 of action.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Cobleskill 84, Castleton 62
CASTLETON - The Castleton University men's basketball placed four players in double figures but it was not nearly enough as SUNY Cobleskill rolled to an 84-62 victory, dropping the Spartans to 1-8.
Remy Brown led Castleton with 13 points. Demauriyae Smith and Nate Plaisted added 11 each and Terrin Roy tossed in 10.
Cobleskill's James Conteh led Cobleskill with 28 points.
The Spartans are off until Jan. 2 when Sage pays a visit to Glenbrook Gym for a non-conference game.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Burr and Burton 52, Lake Region 42
MANCHESTER — The Burr and Burton boys basketball team pulled out a 52-42 win in its season opener against Lake Region.
Lake Region got off to a strong start behind four 3-pointers from Braydon Leach taking a 16-13 lead.
BBA's pressure defense created quite a few Lake Region turnovers in the second quarter and the Bulldogs built a 29-22 lead at the half.
After a tight third quarter, BBA was ahead 35-29 and then capitalized from the foul line down the stretch to pull out the victory.
Leach led Lake Region with 19 points, but was the only double-digit scorer.
Tommy Baker led BBA with 19 points, including 10 from the foul line. Madox Mathews added nine points.
BBA (1-0) plays at Lyndon on Saturday.
