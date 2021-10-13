SPRINGFIELD — White River Valley and Springfield battled through 20 minutes of overtime and could not settle the issue, the game ending in a 2-2 tie.
Ari Cioffi had her 11th and 12th goals for Springfield.
The Cosmos were trailing 2-1 when Cioffi rescued them from defeat off a pretty assist from Macie Stagner.
Amara Calhum-Flowers and Jillian Barry scored for the 7-3-1 Wildcats.
Springfield will take a 4-5-2 record into Monday’s game at Otter Valley.
It was a very successful Pink Night at Springfield’s Brown Field with plenty of money raised for the fight against breast cancer.
GIRLS SOCCER
Twinfield 2, Danville 1
DANVILLE — Twinfield edged Danville 2-1 in a girls soccer game between the neighboring rivals on Wednesday.
The victory elevated the Trojans’ record to 7-4. Danville falls to 5-6.
Craftsbury 3, Hazen 1
HARDWICK — The Craftsbury girls soccer team clipped Hazen 3-1 on Wednesday to hike their record to 3-9. The Wildcats’ mark dips to 0-9-1.
So. Burlington 1, MMU 0
SOUTH BURLINGTON — South Burlington continued to improve its Division I playoff seed in girls soccer on Wednesday by blanking Mount Mansfield 1-0. The win puts the Wolves record at 8-2-1. The Cougars fall to 6-4-1.
Spaulding 4, Peoples 0
BARRE — The Spaulding girls soccer team continued to put more shine on an outstanding season by pushing its record to 8-3 with a 4-1 victory over Peoples Academy on Wednesday.
The Wolves’ record goes to 2-9.
FIELD HOCKEY
BBA 1, Essex 1
ESSEX JCT. — Burr and Burton forged a hard-earned 1-1 tie against Division I Essex on Wednesday in field hockey action.
The deadlock gives BBA a 6-4-1 record and leaves Essex at 7-1-2.
Burlington 3,
Middlebury 1
MIDDLEBURY — The Burlington field hockey team scored three times in the third quarter to beat Middlebury 3-1 on Wednesday.
The Seahorses are 4-6-1 and the Tigers are 0-11.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Castleton 2, Keene 1
CASTLETON — The Castleton University women’s soccer team scored twice in the first half and beat Keene State 2-1 Wednesday at Dave Wolk Stadium.
Rylee Nichols got the scoring going 10 seconds into play on an assist from Bella Varisco. It was Nichols’ seventh tally of the year.
Chase Livesey had the other CU goal in 29th minute off an assist from Nichols.
The Owls scored their lone goal in the 77th minute from Alex Skinner on a Maya Baker assist.
Alex Benfatti made 11 saves for Castleton.
MEN’S SOCCER
Keene 7, Castleton 1
KEENE, N.H. — Keene State cruised to a 7-1 win against Castleton University in men’s soccer action Wednesday night.
Noah Swainbank scored for the Spartans in the 4th minute, but it was all Owls the rest of the way.
Rahul Drukpa scored twice for Keene.
VOLLEYBALL
Keene, 3 Castleton 0
CASTLETON — Keene State made quick work of Castleton University in women’s volleyball, sweeping the three matches. The Owls prevailed 25-19, 25-20 and 25-16.
Hailey Martinovich had a big day for the Spartans with 13 kills and 13 dogs.
TUESDAY
Cross Country
WHITE RIVER JCT. — Rutland took several runners to the weekly Southern Vermont League cross country race on Tuesday at Hartford High School.
The other runners are pointing for the Burnt Hills Invitational at Saratoga Park on Saturday.
Thetford’s Madelyn Durkee won the girls race and Thetford’s Ben Mattern captured the blue ribbon in the boys competition.
Scoring for the Rutland boys were Max McCalla, 15th in 21:49; Marko Svoren, 22nd in 24:03, Will Sabataso, 24th in 24:41, Callum Smathers, 25th in 25:07 and Caden Fredritz, 26th in 25:27.
Sierra McDermott was the first Rutland runner to cross the line in the girls race. She was 14th in 26:10.
Also scoring for Rutland were Calle Alexander, 14th in 26:10; Deirdre Lillie in 27:21; Emily Wigmore, 23rd in 29:32 and Lila Oquendo, 27th in 33:43.
Following the Burnt Hills Invitational, the Ravens have the SVL A-Division Championships at Bellows Falls Union High School on Oct. 19.
