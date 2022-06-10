CASTLETON — Molly Smith was a role player, mainly as a reserve, on the 2021 Lyndon Institute state championship softball team.
Friday evening, as a sophomore, she was a much bigger part of Vikings' Division II state championship game 5-3 victory over Enosburg.
Still, both were equally special to the third baseman.
"Honestly, it didn't matter whether I was in the dugout cheering them on or playing," Smith said. "This is a really close group and it really did not matter if I were playing or cheering from the dugout."
"This is a real close-knit group," Lyndon coach Chris Carr concurred.
Everyone contributed to the win on Friday, but pitcher Jaydin Royer was at the center of it all.
Royer struck out 13, getting a number of those with a change-up that froze the batter.
The Vikings got the jump on the Hornets with three runs in the bottom of the first. Emma Newland worked Enosburg pitcher Dana Elkins for a walk and Royer followed with a single.
Brydie Barton ripped a double down the left field line, it scored Newland and Julia Sawyer, the courtesy runner for Royer, also scored on the play via an error by the left fielder. Smith beat out an infield hit, scoring Barton.
The Hornets answered with their own three-run inning to tie it in the top of the third.
The Vikings scored the winning run when Newland reached on an error and took third on Royer's single. Smith then got the bat on the wall with a hard shot back to the circle that helped score Newland.
The Vikes tacked on an insurance run on Smith's sacrifice fly in the fifth.
Smith has had other big games in the Lyndon lineup. She went 4-for-5 in a win against Oxbow, for example.
But this time she had a productive game on Vermont high school's biggest stage.
Smith said Elkins was a tough pitcher to solve.
"She was doing a good job of mixing her pitches but I was on her fastball pretty well," Smith said.
Royer not only was masterful in the circle (13 strikeouts, two walks, four hits and two earned runs) but she also went 3-for-3,
Brydie Barton, who came into the game batting a gaudy .552, had a double and a triple.
Some might have had doubts about the Vikings at the beginning of the season.
"Everyone said, 'you lost your best pitcher,'" Carr said, referring to Kelleigh Simpson who won the state championship game in 2021. "But then Jaydin Royer steps up and does this."
Royer was as strong at the end of the game as she was at the beginning, striking out the side in the seventh.
The defensive play of the game was a running catch of a foul ball by Lyndon left fielder Barton.
The top-seeded Vikings completed a perfect season at 19-0 and No. 3 Enosburg finishes at 15-4.
It was the 14th appearance in the state final game for the Lyndon softball program and its 10th state championship.
