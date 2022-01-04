When Kyle Ruby was coaching the Fair Haven Union baseball team, every single time he would call in the details of a home game in to the newspaper, he would describe the venue as “beautiful Bill Wood Field.” It was never just Bill Wood Field, never without the adjective.
He said it with feeling because Bill Wood Field was beautiful to Ruby. Everything about the beauty of baseball was passed down to him by his father Ramon “Bunny” Ruby.
Bunny died several days ago, Dec. 29 to be exact.
It was the end of a very good life that included playing on the “Legacy” teams, — check out the banner in the FHUHS gymnasium — a group of guys who were on Slater teams that won the state championships in all three sports the school year of 1957-58. That would be titles in football, basketball and baseball.
Ruby was the quarterback, point guard and catcher for the Slaters in those glory days.
Being the catcher meant that he received the serves of one of the greatest pitchers in Vermont high school history.
Bill Ryan’s record pitching for the Slaters was 28-0. That record included six no-hitters and 12 one-hitters
“Bunny and Bill stayed best friends. That whole crew stayed very, very close,” said Castleton University softball coach Eric Ramey who played Little League baseball for Bunny.
Kyle was one of six children and that meant the Ruby family home on Washington Street had pretty heavy kid traffic.
“The best Whffleball field in Fair Haven was in the Ruby backyard,” Ramey said.
Ramey said playing ball as a kid for Ruby was a lot of fun.
“He just let us play but he held us accountable,” Ramey said.
Ramey’s baseball association with Bunny Ruby would extend well beyond Little League. Ruby was an assistant coach with the Fair Haven Post 49 American Legion baseball team, a team Ruby was around since he was 8 or 9 years old and later played for the 49ers.
tom.haley
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.