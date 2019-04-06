CASTLETON - Cam Russell scored with 3:13 left in overtime to lift Castleton over Eastern Connecticut State 11-10 in Little East lacrosse on Saturday.
Luc Issa assisted on Russell's third goal of the day as the Spartans leveled their LEC record at 2-2. They are 4-7 overall while ECS fell to 3-6 and 1-2.
Tom Pardew and Jason Sedell also had hat tricks for Castleton.
Brandon Myron had nine saves for the Spartans, who will host Keene on Tuesday. Jack Farrell had 12 saves and Matt Rougeot four goals for the visitors.
WOMEN'S LACROSSE
Southern Maine 13, Castleton 12
CASTLETON - In a game of runs, Southern Maine responded to four straight Castleton goals by scoring the game's last two in a 13-12 victory in Little East Conference lacrosse action Saturday.
Colleen Fleming tied the score and Aliza Jordan scored unassisted to decide the contest, with each player finishing off hat tricks.
Erin Shuttle of Castleton also had a hat trick, including her 100th career goal.
Jordan also had two assists and Fleming one for 4-4, 2-0 (Little East) Southern Maine. Hala Van Nostrand had seven saves in net for the visitors while Castleton's Samantha Hebb had five and Raven Payne four.
Shuttle chipped in an assist and Erin McKenn three goals for Castleton. Emma Best had two goals and Megan Wood and Morgan Derosia singles for the Spartans, who fell to 5-5 overall and 1-1 in the conference.
The Spartans will host SUNY-Canton on Monday.
SOFTBALL
Southern Maine 9, Castleton 0 (5 innings)
Castleton 6, Southern Maine 5
GORHAM, Maine - A three-run fifth inning rallied Castleton University to a 6-5 victory over Southern Maine in the nightcap of a Little East doubleheader Saturday.
Southern Maine won the opener on the strength of Ashley Alward's one-hitter.
Southern Maine was posturing to finish a sweep when Castleton rallied from a 5-3 deficit. An RBI double by Miranda Fish and a two-run two-bagger by Jamie Boyle put Castleton on top and winning pitcher Machaila Arjavich and Kylie Wright (save) made the one-run lead stand up.
Fish drove in two runs and Callie Van Gorton and Tori Swaine one each for Castleton, now 7-10 overall and 1-3 in the LEC.
Southern Maine fell to 11-8 and 1-3 in the loop.
Boyle had the only hit for Castleton in the opener as the Spartans were stymied by Alward, who struck out five and walked only one.
Southern Maine fell to 11-8 and 1-3 in the loop.
Wright took the loss, surrendering 10 hits in two innings, among them two two-run doubles by Ashley Tinsman.
Castleton will face Plymouth in a twinbill on Sunday, also in Gorham.
BOYS TENNIS
St. Johnsbury Academy 4, Rutland 3
St. Johnsbury won three of four tight matches and opened the tennis season with a 4-3 victory over Rutland High School Saturday.
In singles: St. Johnson's Mate Koszo defeated Andres Aguilar in a marathon, 7-6 (5), 5-7, 10-5; St. Johnson's Takaori Tanifuji beat Jensen Kelley 6-0, 6-0; St. Johnsbury's Takahiro Matsumoto topped Augie Louras 6-2, 6-1; Rutland's Charlie Hubbell beat Hank Chang 6-4, 6-3; and Rutland's Dylan Roussel won another marathon over Juan Garcia 3-6, 6-3, 10-6.
In doubles, Owen Pakscubzin and Carlos Pineda of St. Johnsbury beat Brady Kenosh and Brayden Moore in yet another tight match, 5-7, 7-5, 10-6; and St. Johnsbury's Zach Nelson and Ollie Hamilton topped Eduardo Reznik and Casper Schmucker in their three sets, 6-2, 2-6, 10-6.
Rutland will host Brattleboro next Saturday.
