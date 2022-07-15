The Rutland 10-and-under Little League all-star team is the rookie on the block of the district tournament, but they aren't here to just get their feet wet.
RCLL has state tournament aspirations and second-seeded Rutland took another step toward that goal on Friday with a 14-8 win against No. 3 Bennington in a District 2 tournament elimination game at White Memorial Park.
The Rutland 10U team became the first team in RCLL history to advance to a district championship series.
"I was having a conversation with (RCLL President) Mike Robilotto in the fall and I said to hm, 'Mike, you might have a really good 10U team on your hands, a team that can compete,'" said Rutland coach TJ Sabtoka.
"It's a process, but we're here. It's a good group of kids. You just have to keep the momentum going."
Rutland has been a competitor all tournament long. Outside of a blowout loss early in round robin play, the team has been one of the most competitive and strong in the tournament.
Something RCLL has had no trouble doing is scoring runs. One kid gets going and it becomes contagious. Putting up multi-run innings has become a regular occurrence.
"We don't have a problem scoring runs," Sabotka said.
Rutland put Bennington on its back foot from the jump and made their rivals down Route 7 play catch-up.
RCLL scored four runs in the first inning and never trailed the whole game. In that opening inning, cleanup hitter Lane Lubaszewski and Cody LaFrancois had RBI singles.
Bennington, who also came into the game with a 2-2 mark in the tournament, never went away. They came back with three runs in the top of the second and after Rutland scored two in the bottom half, they put up two more in the top of the third to get the deficit back down to one.
They kept in striking distance, but Rutland put the game out reach with a five-run fifth inning that created an insurmountable eight-run lead.
Rutland was led offensively by Hank Wiegers, who went 4-for-4 with three RBIs, including an RBI double in the third. Isaac Peterson drove in two runs, coming on a triple and a single. Leadoff hitter Sam Murphy had two hits, including a triple. LaFrancois also had a multi-hit game.
Owen Hughes had a two-hit game for Bennington, notching a two-run triple in the second to do his biggest damage.
Rutland's pitching strategy was one of a team that wasn't planning to finish its season on Friday. RCLL used five pitchers and never let pitch counts get too high in order to save arms if they pulled out the win.
Peterson, Lubaszewski, Wiegers, Murphy and LaFrancois combined to get Rutland the win on the mound.
"We rotated our pitchers in a way to keep some fresh arms, for (the weekend)," Sabotka said. "We planned ahead. We're not here just to make it to the championship."
Rutland has its eyes on the prize.
"It's great being the first Rutland County team to make the district championships, but we're here to win," Sabotka said.
