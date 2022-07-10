The Rutland 10-and-under Little League all-star team had a draining three-hour game on Saturday, but they had plenty of energy left in the tank for Sunday's home game against Bennington.
Rutland cruised to a 10-4 win over Bennington in a District 2 tournament game at White Memorial Park. The win pushed RCLL to 2-2 in the round robin portion of the tournament as they await which seed they'll have for the knock out stage.
Rutland lost 16-15 in that marathon game on Saturday at Brattleboro, so coach TJ Sabotka was proud of the way his team responded on Sunday.
"We had such a great great game at Brattleboro, scoring five runs in the top of the sixth. It was a long day for the kids," Sabotka said.
"These kids came back and they were focused. Really the name of the game is throwing strikes."
Rutland did just that in Sunday's win against Bennington, allowing just two hits, one apiece to Alayna Maguire and Peyton Myers.
Similar to their first win of the tournament earlier in the week against Brattleboro, it was the combo of Hank Wiegers and Lane Lubaszewski combining to throw a great ballgame.
Wiegers went the first four innings and Lubaszewski shut down Bennington in the final two innings.
Rutland's bats came to play, notching at least one hit in every inning. Sam Murphy and Isaac Peterson led off the bottom of the first with singles and Murphy was plated by a Wiegers sacrifice fly. Peterson came home on a passed ball to take a 2-1 lead.
Bennington scored a run on a passed ball in the top of the third, but Rutland responded with three runs in the bottom half and wouldn't trail the rest of the way. Emerson Robles and Travis Jamieson had RBIs in the inning.
RCLL continued to add on with three in the fourth and two in the fifth to put the game out of reach.
Peterson was the lone player in the game with multiple hits.
Rutland's speed paid dividends throughout the game. RCLL wasn't afraid to take an extra base and scored many of their runs on passed balls.
"When the team was formed, it looked us and noticed that we had some really fast kids," Sabotka said. "That's such an advantage at this level. You can get a kid on first base and in a split second, he's on home. Quickness is a key to this team's success."
The 10U tournament was been on filled with parity. Heading into the knock out stage, it's anyone's game.
Brattleboro 7, Rutland 0
There hasn't been the same kind of parity in the 12-and-under tournament. Brattleboro has established itself as the top dog in a big way.
Brattleboro finished off a perfect round robin stage with a 7-0 win against Rutland on Sunday at White Memorial Park.
Brattleboro threw its ace Senji Kimura and he answered the call in a big way, striking out 14 en route to a two-hit complete game shutout.
RCLL's lone hits came on a well-struck double by Parker Steady and a grounder from Collin Bridge that Kimura deflected but Brattleboro couldn't make a play on.
Kimura was a standout for Brattleboro in last year's Little League tournament and he's clearly grown taller and stronger since then. He overpowered the Rutland hitters throughout the game.
"(Senji) threw an excellent game. (Brattleboro) put itself in a position to throw their No. 1 (pitcher) in game 4 and they ran with it," said Rutland coach Dan Boudreau. "You have tip the cap. He was tough all day."
Kimura had a dominant last two innings, where he struck out the side both times. His fastball was his weapon of choice most of the day, but he broke off a curveball to get a strikeout looking to end the game.
At the plate, Brattleboro was aggressive. The team didn't get deep into many counts. If they saw a strike, chances are they were going to take a hack at it.
Their aggressiveness paid off in a big way early on, pounding out four first-inning hits. The final of those hits came off the bat of Kason Gundry who drove in Kimura and Ryan Peloso.
Brattleboro did its most damage in the third inning, scoring four runs. Gundry was at the heart of that inning as well, powering a ball over the left field fence for a homer. Peloso drove in Briar Cutting in the fourth inning for insurance.
While the Brattleboro bats were rolling, the Rutland pitching and defense never allowed the game to get out of hand. Michael Laskevich, Charlie Murphy and Brock Buffum kept the team afloat on the mound.
Rutland plays its final round robin game on Tuesday at 6 p.m., hosting Bennington, a team it beat earlier in the tournament.
