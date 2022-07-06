This summer marks the first time Rutland County Little League has ventured into the 8-10 year old Little League District 2 tournament.
If Wednesday's opener is any indication, Rutland is more than ready for the challenge of its Brattleboro and Bennington rivals.
RCLL had its bats going and enough pitching to secure a 13-8 win against Brattleboro in the first game of the district tournament on Wednesday at White Memorial Park.
"The bats were going great. Our kids had a lot of confidence hitting the ball tonight. Everybody was hitting the ball," said Rutland coach T.J. Sabotka.
"We have a lot of fast kids that can beat infield hits out too and that pays dividends in a game like this."
RCLL scored in all but one of its times to the plate and the list of hitting stars was long.
Hank Wiegers went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and reached base all four times. Isaac Peterson and Lane Lubaszewski both had multiple hits, while Wiegers, Peterson, Lubaszewski, Sam Murphy and Owen Brady all scored multiple runs.
Rutland took control of the game in the bottom of the second where it scored six runs to go up 9-6 and RCLL wouldn't trail from there.
Nine hitters came to the plate in that inning. No. 9 hitter Brady led it off with a walk, followed by Murphy reaching on an error.
The line kept moving from there as Peterson drove in a run on a ground out, Wiegers singled and Lubaszewski walked. Brayden Sabotka singled in a run and two batters later Emerson Robles plated two on a single.
Wiegers battled in two innings of work on the mound, but gave way to Lubaszewski in the top of the third.
Lubaszewski tossed 3 2/3 innings of one-hit ball to quell any early offensive momentum that Brattleboro had picked up from scoring six runs across the opening two innings.
"Lane came in and pitched a great outing with 65 pitches and helped us get the edge when our bats started going, we kept the momentum going," Sabotka said.
Taking out Wiegers early in his outing was to save his arm for future games.
"Hank is a great baseball player and we didn't want him to use up his arm because we have a lot of games coming up," Sabotka said.
Rutland scored three in the third, with RBIs coming from Peterson, Wiegers and Lubaszewski, and tacked on another insurance run in the fourth inning on an error.
Murphy came on to get the final out of the game for RCLL. Eldie Coplan, Eli DePue and Gavin Carpenter had the pitching duties for Brattleboro.
Brattleboro got an RBI from Carpenter and Coplan in the sixth inning. The team had just four hits on the day getting one apiece from Coplan, DePue, Vinny Doell and Owen Houghton.
Doell and Houghton had RBIs in a five-run second inning for Brattleboro.
Rutland 8, Bennington 3
BENNINGTON — The Rutland 10U team wasn't the only RCLL team making history. The Rutland 12U team earned its first ever district tournament win, beating Bennington 8-3 on Wednesday.
RCLL got the scoring going with three runs in the top of the second, before Bennington responded with a run in the bottom of the third.
Rutland extended its lead to 8-1 in the top of the seventh inning. Bennington tacked on two runs in the bottom half, but couldn't chip away any more.
Charlie Murphy was a home run away from the cycle for RCLL. Collin Bridge came around to score three of Rutland's runs.
Carter Robilotto, Devin LaFrancois and Michael Laskevich pitched for RCLL.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.