Rutland County Little League (RCLL) President Mike Robilotto talks about building a strong program for a league that’s new on the block compared to the more established clubs in the southern part of the state.
Games like Tuesday’s will go a long way to building the culture he and his fellow league officials are setting out to create.
The Rutland 11U Little League All-Star team opened the District 2 tournament with a 4-3 win against rival Brattleboro at Whites Memorial Park.
It was just the second time in the three years Rutland has competed in the district tournament that one of its teams won a game.
“We’re pretty excited,” said team manager Dan Boudreau.
After the final out, a grounder to short that was fielded and found a home in first baseman Oskar Ladabouche’s glove just in time, the team had a few moments of elation together, before going through the handshake line with their Brattleboro opponents.
Rutland put all three facets of the game together throughout the game and it flashed two of those facets, hitting and baserunning, in the first inning.
Leadoff hitter Ronan Duffy singled to start the game and proceeded to steal second and then reach third on a passed ball.
Two batters later, power-hitting catcher Carter Robilotto cranked a shot to right field that got down and scored Duffy on a double. Some heads-up baserunning for Robilotto saw him take third and eventually home on passed balls.
Robilotto was the lone Rutland player with multiple hits, also cranking a triple in the fifth inning, before getting thrown out trying to stretch it all the way home.
Brattleboro didn’t waste any time tying the game, doing so in the top of the second.
Logan Waite and Shaun Emery singled with Waite coming around to score on a groundout to second by Kaden Cole and Emery scoring on a double by Logan Casy.
Rutland scored the eventual game-winning runs in the bottom of the third. Chase Boudreau singled and Robilotto walked and both guys took advantage of passed balls to score.
A Colby Robinson RBI groundout in the fourth inched Brattleboro closer and they had two runners in scoring position in the sixth inning, but they couldn’t get over the top.
“The bats came out and we played really solid defense,” Dan Boudreau said. “It was a close game. It could have gone either way, but happy our kids got a victory.”
Rutland got a strong pitching outing from Duffy, who went 3 2/3 innings to start. He allowed just four hits and struck out a pair.
When Duffy came out, Michael Laskevich came on and pitched well. In some tight situations in the fourth and sixth innings, Laskevich handled the pressure well.
“We really trust the pitching staff that we have,” Dan Boudreau said. “We have a lot of good arms. We felt really confident putting Ronan on the hill to start the game and Michael’s no slouch. He came out and he brought heat.”
Brattleboro pitchers Senji Kimura and Briar Cutting combined to allow just five hits.
The teams meet in the second game of the series on Thursday in Brattleboro at 5:30 p.m.
