The 12U District 2 Little League All-Star tournament has long been the Brattleboro and Bennington show, but Rutland is knocking on the door of the southern’s elite.
The Rutland County Little League (RCLL) team gave Brattleboro all it could handle in the opener of the district tournament, falling 3-2 at Whites Memorial Park on Monday.
It was only the second time in Rutland’s three years in the 12U tournament that it kept the final score within a run. RCLL has won a game in the 11U tournament in its young history, but is still searching for its first victory in 12U.
“Our guys put in a tremendous effort,” said Rutland manager Walt Manney. “They are a little young, but they’re really growing into the competition. We’ve got a good chance in this tournament based on what I saw tonight.”
Monday’s game was filled with great pitching performances from both sides.
Brattleboro left-hander Halen Ranslow went five innings and struck out eight batters, allowing three hits. Brady Sparks struck out three batters in his lone inning of work.
Rutland starter Gio Spallieri matched Ranslow pitch for pitch for most of his 3 1/3-inning outing, striking out four batters and allowing two hits. Gavin Treanor, who came in in relief of Spallieri in the fourth, allowed just two hits.
“At this age, pitching is what is going to keep you in the games,” Manney said. “We did everything we were supposed to on the field.”
With those four hurlers keeping the bats at bay, it made the hits that did happen and key base running plays all the more impactful.
Brattleboro opened the scoring in the first inning. Sparks led off the game with a walk and Bowen Kunkle laid down a perfect sacrifice bunt to get him to second. Sparks proceeded to steal second before coming around to score on a wild pitch.
The score remained 1-0 for a few innings. Rutland looked to be in business in the bottom of the third with Brodie Loveland leading off and getting hit by a pitch and Ryan Coolidge breaking up the no-hitter with a single, but it was quickly erased.
Brattleboro snagged a liner, got the ball to first to double off Coolidge and then threw to second to get Loveland out for a triple play.
Just like that, Rutland’s threat was gone.
“We had an unlucky bounce with that triple play,” Manney said. “That happens, but who knows it could be a different story right now (if it didn’t happen). That’s the way the ball bounces.”
Brattleboro increased its lead in the fourth inning. Lucas Lamorder reached on an error and Charlie O’Connell singled. Both guys moved into scoring position on a passed ball and eventually came into score on a ball put in play by Ranslow.
Rutland finally got to Ranslow in the bottom of the fifth. Collin Bridge singled to start the inning and Brady Niklasson followed with a hit of of his own.
After getting into scoring position on a wild pitch, Coolidge drove both runners home on a hard-hit single down the right field line.
Treanor singled for Rutland in the sixth, but RCLL couldn’t push the equalizer across.
“Contact is the thing. Once you put the ball on the bat at this age level, anything can happen,” Manney said.
Rutland (0-1) is back in action in the round robin tournament on Wednesday at Bennington at 5:30 p.m.
“I’m proud of them. We have a lot of great things to look forward to,” Manney said.
Brattleboro (1-0) hosts Bennington on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
adam.aucoin @rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.