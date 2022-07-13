The Rutland 12-and-under Little League all-star team finished round robin play with an 11-7 win against Bennington in a District 2 tournament game on Wednesday at White Memorial Park.
The win was the second for RCLL over Bennington in the tournament and locked up the No. 2 seed in the knock out stage.
Good teams find a way to come through in the biggest moments. Rutland has been learning that art and it paid off on Wednesday,
The game was tied 7-7 and RCLL had been kept off the scoreboard for a pair of innings after an early offensive surge. Rutland needed to put together good at-bats to swing the momentum back in its favor and it did just that in the bottom of the fifth.
Rutland put the game away with a four-run inning and Parker Steady locked it down in the top of the sixth to secure the win.
Devin LaFrancois opened the game-deciding inning with a single, but got out on a fielder's choice hit by Brock Buffum.
Back to the top of the order, Rutland kept the pressure on. Charlie Murphy singled and Michael Laskevich followed with a hit driving in Buffum.
Carter Robilotto came up next to drove in Murphy and two batters later, Steady drove in Robilotto and Gavin Sullivan to add some insurance.
"It was about being patient at the plate. (Bennington's) starter threw a great game," said RCLL coach Dan Boudreau. He had a breaking ball that was keeping us on our toes. We managed to pair together a couple of hits in that last half of the fifth and put ourselves in a position to hold.
Bennington starting pitcher Addison Dwyer went 4 1/3 innings and was effective in stretches, before giving away to Bentlie Burnell for the final two outs of the fifth.
Rutland had scored seven runs on as many hits in the opening two innings to grab the early advantage.
Steady had three hits with four RBIs. Robilotto had two hits with two RBIs, while Laskevich and Tyler Kennedy also got into the hit column multiple times.
Bennington's bats were much stronger than they were in the first game between the two squads. They came out with three runs in the first and added two more in the third and fourth innings that knotted the game.
Burnell, Talin Bartholdi and Hunter Mattison had multi-hit games for Bennington. RBIs came from Burnell, Mattison, Carson James and Eli Miner.
Rutland didn't allow any of its pitchers' pitch count get too high and used five hurlers to get through the game. Charlie Murphy pitched two innings, before Chase Boudreau, Kennedy, Buffum and Steady pitched one inning apiece.
"Pitch counts on potential four to five day stretches is something that we're mindful of," coach Boudreau said. "We have some pitchers who were regular season options for their team that just haven't had the opportunity. We went pitcher by committee today and I was pleased with the effort the boys put in."
