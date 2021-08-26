Burr and Burton has long been the team to beat in Southern Vermont League girls soccer, but on a Tuesday night in October last year, Rutland had them on the ropes.
It took two overtime periods for BBA to put the Ravens away, but it was a signal to Rutland what its team is capable of. Only three girls graduated from that team, so hopes are high that this year’s club can be competitive once again.
The Rutland boys team lost a bit more in terms of talent, but it has a bunch improving that should round into form as the season approaches.
GIRLSNumbers are a problem for many programs across the state, but you can’t throw the Rutland girls soccer team into that boat.
Longtime coach Lori McClallen had 57 girls come out to play for the Ravens this fall.
“We return 16 players and we lost three seniors,” McClallen said. “We return experience and we have a lot younger girls that are going to add to that experience. There’s a lot of competing going on.
“So far, I’ve been really pleased with the energy the girls have brought to practice and their commitment to work hard in every drill and in conditioning. For the most part, they came in in shape.”
Rutland was one of the better teams in Division I last season and won a playoff game against Spaulding, before falling to perennial power CVU in the state semifinals.
With the majority of that club coming back, the hope is that the Ravens can be right back in the thick of things this year.
One of the three seniors that graduated was Kendra Sabotka, who was the team’s leading scorer in 2020.
Camryn Kinsman was Sabotka’s goal-scoring partner and she returns on the attack for her senior season.
“They kind of fed off each other,” McClallen said of the Sabotka-Kinsman connection. “That dynamic will be missed. Having Camryn back, we’re going to have to find another matchup and we have plenty of girls that can do that.”
Sydney Wood, another senior, will be a good player for Kinsman to feed off of. McClallen raves about Wood’s passing ability.
Rutland returns senior talent in all thirds of the field and that should feed everything they do.
“Having a great offense means having a great defense,” McClallen said.
Olivia Calvin is going to be critical piece on the back line and Kathryn Moore is one of the best keepers in the area.
Izzy Crossman will be a rock in the midfield. She scored multiple goals in 2020. Ava Gonzales is another senior with lots of experience that will play in the midfield.
The team has a strong junior class too. Mackenzie McLaughlin at center back is one of the many standouts.
McClallen is still working through what girls will play on varsity, and with the numbers the program has, she’ll have plenty of options.
“What’s tough right now is figuring out how all the pieces fit in the puzzle,” McClallen said.
Outside of their league games with rivals BBA, Mount Anthony and Brattleboro, Rutland plays a handful of northern clubs, including Colchester, a team often in the championship hunt.
The Ravens open on Saturday, Sept. 4 at Mount Mansfield.
BOYSThe Rutland boys boast just five seniors, but second-year coach Ben Black feels his team will be very competitive this fall.
“It’s a younger group,” Black said. “We have five seniors who are really committed and working hard and bringing the group along. It’s been a nice start.”
Eight seniors graduated this past year and a pair of players are going to prep school, so spots to contribute are wide open for the Ravens.
“That requires everyone else here to step into those spaces,” Black said. “It takes a little time for them to get used to being the leader in the group. They’re coming along.” Rutland will have a new goalkeeper this year with the graduation of Jaden Kelley, who was a standout in net for multiple seasons.
Sophomore Caden Todd and junior Jermaine Buffum are in the mix for the position.
“It’s going to be a young position for us. They’re fighting it out to see who is going to start there,” Black said. “Jaden is a big guy to lose, but that’s the challenge of high school sports.”
Zak Arshad will be a key piece at center back.
“It’s nice to have his level of experience. He’s a really strong player,” Black said.
Zachary Nelson played some center back last year, as well as midfield, and he’ll be in the mix for a spot on the back line as well. Liam Navin is a senior defender as well.
A handful of other guys are in the mix for defensive reps.
Black has been especially impressed with the improvement from his sophomore and junior class.
Rutland lost some scoring punch from its 2020 club, so others will have to step up.
Senior Michael O’Connor will play in attacking midfield role. Junior Brock Quillan, a transfer, will get some time in the attack.
“(Brock) is pretty athletic, versatile and fast,” Black said.
Junior Graham Seidner has improved and will be involved in the attack.
Jarrett Kelley will be a nice piece in the midfield.
Patrick Cooley and Ben Cerreta, both sophomores, will find roles on the field as well.
The SVL should be competitive once again. Burr and Burton is always strong, while Mount Anthony and Brattleboro’s youth is coming into its own.
“The quality will be pretty good,” Black said.
Rutland has a tough schedule with a nice mix of SVL games and games with strong northern clubs. The Ravens open at Alumni Field on Saturday, Sept. 4 against Mount Mansfield.
“We’ve seen significant improvement over this first week,” Black said. “There are new challenges, but it’s a nice group of kids.
