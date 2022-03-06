BURLINGTON — When teams are as evenly-matched as the fourth-seeded Rutland boys basketball team and No. 1 St. Johnsbury, the smallest factors can make all the difference in the outcome of a game.
The Raiders controlled play out of the halftime break in Sunday's Division I state semifinal game against the Hilltoppers and rode that to a 44-36 win at Patrick Gymnasium on the campus of the University of Vermont.
The win advanced Rutland to the D-I state championship game on Thursday, where the Raiders will meet No. 3 Rice, the two-time defending champions that rolled past No. 2 CVU 54-33 Sunday night.
Rutland went into the half trailing St. Johnsbury by a point, but quickly grabbed the lead and went on a 5-0 run. The Raiders wouldn't surrender the lead the rest of the way.
"I thought we had some really quick possessions (in the first half) and I thought if we could be a little more patient offensively that we could create some good looks,' said Rutland coach Mike Wood.
"St. Johnsbury is the best team we've seen defensively. They're elite and they really locked us up the first two games (against St. Johnsbury)."
"We were trying to get good run going in the first four minutes of the second half," said Rutland big man Luke DelBianco. "We started moving the ball around, getting good shots and not forcing anything."
Eli Pockette had been held off the scoreboard in the first half, but found his range in the third quarter, knocking down a pair of crucial 3s that build up the Raiders' lead. He scored all eight of his points in the third quarter, including a baseline jumper that extended Rutland's lead to eight at the end of three.
The Raiders kept with their patient approach in the fourth and extended their advantage to double digits at one point.
St. Johnsbury picked up its urgency late and senior Colby Garey-Wright stepped up grabbing an offensive rebound that turned into a three-point play after he sank the putback and was fouled. He came up with another big play, with a layup to cut the Rutland lead to six with 1:17 to play.
Sam Begin banged home a 3 with 31.1 seconds left, but the Hilltoppers wouldn't score the rest of the way.
The last time Rutland and St. Johnsbury met, the Hilltoppers needed a strong second-half effort to take control and they ended up winning in overtime on the Raiders' home floor.
The constant fight, even when the situation is dire, is something St. Johnsbury coach Ben Davis loves about his team.
"We've been through so many moments when we're down late in the game. The group is a bunch of resilient kids and they always seem to go out and make the next play," Davis said. "They had the confidence at the end that we're going to put every effort we have to go for rebounds or loose balls."
A couple crucial stops for Rutland and free throw shooting secured the Raider win and ended the Hilltoppers' season.
Rutland got a big pick-me-up from DelBianco, who had a team-high 12 points. The Raiders got the ball into the big man early and often and it paid off.
"We were more focused on their guards. We knew that they were going to slip and try to hit that, but we were a little late getting to him," Davis said. "He made some nice catches and finishes even when they were contested inside."
DelBianco may not always get opponents' attention, but is a game-changer with his myriad of post moves and great ballhandling for his size. He showed off that ability with a late bucket where he dribbled through multiple defenders to get a layup.
"(Luke) does a little bit of everything," Wood said. "He finishes consistently around the rim and just such a solid presence defensively. He has great hands. His value is just off the charts."
Behind DelBianco's scoring, Pockette, Trey Davine and Jack Coughlin all had eight points. Slade Postemski scored six points in limited minutes, given foul trouble.
With Postemski sitting for stretches, guys like Ben Parker, Eric Swain and Braeden Elnicki made their presence felt. Parker had a crucial offensive rebound and a block in the second half.
Garey-Wright led the Hilltoppers with 12 points, followed by Murphy Young with eight and Fritz Hauser with seven.
Hauser, one of the best bigs in the state, struggled to get much going throughout the night, shooting just 30 percent from the field.
"If you're going to live with anything with Fritz, you'll live with his perimeter jump shot," Wood said. "If he caught the ball on the block, we wanted to go hard and double or make him kick it out."
It's fitting that Rutland and Rice will be dueling for Division I bragging rights on Thursday, as winners of four of the last five D-I titles between them.
One team will add to that legacy on Thursday. The ball gets thrown up at 7 p.m. at Patrick Gymnasium.
