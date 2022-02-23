The saying often goes, 'it's not about how you start, but it's how you finish.' The Rutland girls basketball team might disagree. It was all about how they started Wednesday night.
The sixth-seeded Raiders were dominant in the early going against No. 11 BFA-St. Albans and it propelled them to a 42-19 win in a Division I playdown game at Keefe Gymnasium.
"We wanted to come out strong. Sometimes we come out flat and that sets the tone for the whole game," said Rutland senior Kathryn Moore.
There was no flatness to be seen in the opening quarter of Wednesday's game.
The Raiders checked all the boxes that Rutland coach Nate Bellomo was looking for. They were stout defensively, they dominated the boards and found good offense.
An early possession that saw Rutland grab five offensive rebounds was a precursor for the kind of day the Raiders would have. By quarter's end, it was 14-0 Rutland.
"We had two good days of practice. We prepped them really good and the girls executed," Bellomo said. "We said there's four things we had to do. Defend, rebound, don't turn the ball over and score some points. They did all of that in the first quarter right off the bat."
The Comets couldn't get anything going in the opening quarter and didn't score their first points until there was 5:03 left in the first half, on a paint bucket by Ella Reynolds.
Reynolds had two baskets in the second quarter and finished the day with a team-high eight points. Lauren-Kate Garceau was close behind with six points on two treys.
Rutland had a 3-point marksmen of its own in Karsyn Bellomo. The junior guard only gets more confident shooting the 3-ball by the day. If opponents give her a sliver of room, she makes them pay.
She made BFA-St. Albans pay four times in the first half, scoring 16 of her game-high 20 points before the break.
Moore had a 3 of her own in the first half and knows the importance of confidence when shooting from long range. The senior had nine points.
"Once you hit the first one, the rest of them you're like, 'oh wow, I can do this,'" Moore said.
The Comets played Rutland fairly evenly after the break, but it wasn't nearly enough to make up for the deep hole they dug themselves.
Coach Bellomo pointed to the defensive work of Mackenzie McLaughlin on BFA's Ruby Dasaro as a big key to keep the Comets quiet.
"It was one of her better defensive efforts," coach Bellomo said.
The win meant a little more for the Raiders, who this time last year were making the long bus ride home from St. Albans, having just been eliminated from the D-I playoffs.
Add on the fact that one of BFA's three wins this season was against Rutland and there was a little bit of revenge on the Raiders' minds.
"Last year, that one still hurts," Moore said. "You have a little chip on your shoulder and try to get some revenge."
"I thought we were better than we showed up there and we wanted to go out and prove it, but the job's not done," coach Bellomo said.
Rutland's job continues on Friday, playing at No. 3 Mount Mansfield, a team that edged the Raiders early in the season, in the D-I quarterfinals. Could a little more revenge be on Rutland's mind in Jericho?
