For all intents and purposes, the No. 4 seed Rutland girls soccer team dominated the opening half against No. 13 BFA-St. Albans, but they only had one goal to show for it.
A one-goal lead is nice, but two is twice as good. The Ravens didn’t waste much time extending their lead in the second half and went on to beat the Comets 3-0 in Wednesday’s Division I playdown at Alumni Field.
“We wanted to just keep pounding the net, but also elevate our passing game,” said Rutland coach Lori McClallen of the second-half focus. “We did a nice job of passing (in the first half), but in the second half, we did a better job of finding seams and moving more numbers up the field.
“The second half was about continuing to play our game and stay organized, but also to have more two-touch, one-touch passing and get more numbers forward.”
The opening goal of the second half came within the first minute. Senior midfielder Elise Lidstone got a nice touch and flicked a ball up in the air. Speedy sophomore Bethany Solari ran on and got a few touches, before slotting a shot into the right side of the net.
Lidstone did the distributing work on the game’s final goal with 14:16 to play. She found Camryn Kinsman, who took a beautiful shot from deep in the box from the right, finding the left side of the net.
“That third goal was unbelievable. There was no goalkeeper that was going to stop that one,” said BFA coach Ben Marlow.
Kinsman and Solari are tied for the team lead with five goals.
Lidstone’s effort to make those goals happen doesn’t go unnoticed by her team.
“(Elise) played great today. She’s a workhorse on the outside,” McClallen said. “She’s always in the right place at the right time and has the composure to feed those balls quickly.
“We knew we were going to have to do that against them. When we get within 20 (yards) we need to release our passes sooner. Elise did such a good job of recognizing that.”
Rutland’s lone goal of the first half came with 12:30 to play. The Ravens got a shot on goal and sophomore forward Allison Rice was there to clean up a rebound attempt on the right side of the box. Karsyn Bellomo was credited the assist.
Rutland dominated much of the game and that showed in its 39-8 shot advantage over the Comets, but Marlow’s bunch did all they could to slow the Ravens down.
They had a couple crucial plays by their back line. The most impressive stretch came late in the first half, where Rutland had multiple corner kicks in a row.
On the first corner, Bellomo got her head on the ball for what looked like a sure-fire goal, but BFA defender Rachel Needleman got her foot up at the right time to clear the dangerous ball out of the air.
The second was well-defended by Ayla Shea, who stepped out to make sure no Ravens would get a foot on the ball.
“Our backs did a nice job of closing on space,” Marlow said of his teams’ defensive effort trying to contain a relentless Rutland attack.
Shea had to make 19 saves in Wednesday’s contest. Her counterpart Kathryn Moore made seven saves for Rutland.
“She’s done that for us all year,” Marlow said. “She’s stepped up and played well for us when we needed her to. She’s kept us in a lot of games and kept us in today’s game.”
The Comets see their season end with a 2-12-1 record.
Rutland (11-4) is set to host a Division I quarterfinal on Saturday against No. 5 Mount Mansfield, a 1-0 winner over St. Johnsbury on Wednesday.
