If you have only been following American Legion baseball since the turn of the century, you might find it surprising that Rutland Post 31 and Barre Post 10 have claimed the most state championships.
That is because neither of those teams, with all of their glorious history, have won a state crown since the turn of the new century.
Yet, Rutland is No. 1 in the state with 15 state crowns and Barre is next with 12 titles.
Rutland last took home the prized trophy in 1997 and Barre in 1990.
It was a great time for Legion baseball in Rutland in 1996 and 1997. Post 31 bagged back-to-back state championships.
They won those crowns with different coaches, Earl Washburn piloting the 1996 club and Mike Grabowski the 1997 team.
Grabowski was among the groundskeepers grooming St. Peter’s Field on Monday between games of Post 31’s doubleheader at St. Peter’s Field against Brattleboro Post 5. You can be certain he never thought his title team in 1997 would be the last one for Post 31 nearly a quarter of a century later.
Washburn’s 1996 team had to win the Northern Division Tournament played at Middlebury College.
That team had a good pitching staff led by Brian Pinney. He was returning after his freshman season at the University of Hartford.
They had other arms as well, guys like Drew Blicharz, left-hander Joe Maniery and Rob Rider, who was used in relief much of the season.
Post 31 got out of the gate impressively at Middlebury, beating Barre in their first game.
It didn’t start well. Eric Badeu ripped a two-run homer off Pinney in the top of the first.
But Rutland answered with four in the home half of the inning, a frame highlighted by a two-run homer by Blicharz.
Post 31 made it to the finals where it won both games against South Royalton Post 51, 10-5 and 8-7.
South Royalton had a 6-0 lead in the second game but Rutland roared back, winning it when Jake Conwawy drove home Dustin Blanchard.
The next season, Grabowski’s Post 31 club was competing in the North tournament in Montpelier.
Rider pitched a gem in beating Montpelier 3-2 to get Rutland into the finals. Rider also tripled in the winning run.
Post 31 then won the best two-of-three series against southern winner Hartford to make it back-to-back state crowns.
Barre put together a remarkable 17-1 record during the 1990 regular season a came into postseason as the favorite.
Post 10 handled any pressure that went with the favorite tag.
Eric Bashaw got Post 10’s tournament express rolling by a five-hit shutout over neighboring rival Montpelier Post 3.
That game was played at St. Peter’s Field which brought Barre coach Dick Gilander close to his favorite restaurant, Churchill’s on Route 4.
Barre also beat Rutland 5-2 and 7-3 to claim the North title, setting up a best-of-three with Bennington for the state title.
Barre took care of Bennington, winning the first two games by one run.
While this was going on, quarterback Ryan Day was helping New Hampshire thump Vermont 41-10 in the Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl.
Who knew that Day would go on to be the head coach of the Ohio State football team?
George Peterson, who went 3-for-4 in one of the game for Rutland Post 31 is the head football coach of Chelmsford High School in Massachusetts.
Those were great days for Rutland Post 31 baseball and fans are starved for another state title.
Like Churchill’s Restaurant, the state crowns went away.
Yes, it has been a long time for Barre and Rutland but they can point to a glistening resume — the two best in the annals of Vermont legion baseball.
Can Rutland Post 31 recover the magic?
There’s something started in the city that might be the beginning of getting back to the glory years.
The Rutland County Little League, established in 2017, is causing excitement in and around the city with its recent competitiveness in regional play.
Maybe this will become the feeder program that will infuse the Rutland Post 31 team with the talent and desire that can get them back to contending for state crowns.
Coach Mike Howe and Post 31 officials don’t want to wait for that talent to arrive before sampling success, of course.
There is still a lot of baseball to be played this summer and Post 31 will be in the tournament field regardless of its record by virtue of hosting the 2021 State Tournament at St. Peter’s Field.
Baseball is a funny game. The easiest path in such a tournament is to win that first game. If Howe’s ace pitches a gem and Post 31 upends its opponent, maybe, just maybe, the home team can get on a roll and fashion some type of Cinderella story.
History is nice and Rutland Post 31 has a proud one.
But it will be the last thing on the minds of Howe and his players when the state tournament begins on July 27 at St. Peter’s Field.
tom.haley @rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.