The early season schedule for the Rutland field hockey team is a gauntlet. The Raiders opened up their season against Bellows Falls, and Tuesday, rival Burr and Burton is coming to town.
BBA was in the Division II state championship game two years back and it took double overtime in the semifinals last fall for Otter Valley to put the Bulldogs away.
BBA opened its season with a 6-0 revenge win over the Otters and were 1-0 winners over fellow D-II semifinalist Hartford on Tuesday.
No matter the records, games between Rutland and the Bulldogs are routinely close. It could be a chance to the Raiders to make a statement against a team primed for a strong playoff run.
After this week’s boys sectional tournament, golf state tournaments take center stage on Tuesday and Wednesday.
The girls are up first, with the D-I an D-II tournament being held at Champlain Country Club in Swanton.
The story around these parts will be Otter Valley. Senior Mia Politano looks win her third D-II individual medal and her sister joins her looking to win the team state championship, after the pair finished second last fall.
Fair Haven’s Mercedes Cathcart will also be competing in the D-II tournament.
Rutland’s Alexis Landrie will be the lone Raider competing in the D-I tournament.
It’s the boys’ turn on Wednesday at Country Club of Barre. The Otters’ Thomas Politano will be competing for a D-II individual medal after his second place finish at sectionals on Thursday.
The Rutland boys will compete for a D-I team title, after finishing second in sectionals. CVU is the heavy favorite to win the tournament, outpacing the second-place Raiders by 34 strokes on Thursday.
A rare matchup between Rutland and Fair Haven in football is set for Tuesday in Fair Haven. The two teams are filled with athletic players that are familiar with each other from other sports. Add in the subplot of Slaters coach Jim Hill coaching against his alma mater and this will be a fun one to watch.
The Mount St. Joseph girls soccer team has impressed early in its season, but to stay hot, it’ll need to take it up a notch. The Mounties are set to host the standard-bearer of Division IV girls soccer in rival Proctor on Wednesday. The Phantoms scored 14 goals across their first two games.
That same day, Rutland is hosting perennial D-I power Burr and Burton in girls soccer. BBA opened its season with a 1-0 win against MAU and should be considered a Southern Vermont League favorite once again.
Otter Valley plays defending Division III champion Windsor in field hockey action on Friday. The young Otters are still trying to find the magic of their runs over the last couple seasons.
The Fair Haven girls soccer team has looked every bit of the Division II state contender that most thought it would be heading into the season.
A rivalry matchup against Otter Valley on Friday could be a fun one to watch.
Homecoming at Proctor next Saturday should provide some nice fireworks on the soccer pitch.
The Phantoms host West Rutland for a girls and boys doubleheader.
The ladies are out there first as two of the top Division IV teams will go at it. The boys will follow in a matchup of teams that want to contend for the top of the class as well.
