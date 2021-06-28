Rutland Post 31 coach Mike Howe constantly preaches to his team to hit good pitches. If you see a pitch you like, don’t let it find a home in the catcher’s mitt.
Rutland heeded Howe’s advice in a big way in the second game of a doubleheader with Bellows Falls Post 37 on Sunday, winning 15-6. It was a nice bounce back from the first game of the day that Bellows Falls won 15-2 in five innings.
“We’re talking about jumping on pitches early in the count,” Howe said. “We don’t want to wait and fall behind. We took better advantage of that (in the second game).”
Post 31 did the bulk of its damage in the later innings. They trailed 4-0 heading into the bottom of the fourth, but found a groove at the plate the second time through the order.
Jordan Beayon led off the inning with a single and Taylor Therriault followed with a double to put two runners in scoring position.
Braeden Carleton came up next and singled to drive both runners in and cut the Post 37 lead to two. Following the Carleton RBI single, Bellows Falls took out starting pitcher Grady Lockerby and put in Green Mountain lefty Ty Merrill.
Merrill, who also pitched in the first game, didn’t fare well at all. Jonah Boyea was hit with a pitch before successive singles from Ryan Flanders and Andy McEnerny.
Rutland rolled the dice with a perfect squeeze bunt by Cam Rider that scored another run and the bats kept going from there. By inning’s end, Post 37 had gone through multiple pitchers and everyone in the Rutland lineup scored to make it 9-4.
“After one guy gets on, we all jump on it,” said Post 31 player Griff Briggs, who plays his high school ball at Arlington. “We just like to take advantage.”
Rutland continued to take advantage in the fifth and sixth innings. Therriault had a towering double to left that scored a run in the fifth and Beayon and Boyea had RBIs in the inning as well.
Post 31 scored two more runs in the sixth for insurance.
The fact that Rutland wasn’t in a massive hole before its offensive surge had a lot to do with the work of Briggs on the hill.
He worked out of jams in the first, third and fourth with minimal damage done. In the third, one run scored via a walk, but he stranded the bases loaded.
The one inning where Post 37 got to him was the second, where Chase Swisher drove in two runs on a double and Jamison Nystrom drove in another run.
“It gives me confidence,” Briggs said about his success in those high-pressure spots. “I know the guys behind me will make plays.”
“(Griff) is a competitor. I know he’s going to go out and work really hard at getting out of those jams,” Howe said. “I thought he pitched well and I thought he got better as the game went on.”
McEnerny came on to pitch with two outs in top of the fifth and went the rest of the way.
Bellows Falls scored two runs in the sixth inning, but the hole was much too big to climb out of at that point.
Therriault, Beayon and Alex Polli all had three hits for Rutland.
Jack Boyle, another Green Mountain product, was a standout in the losing effort for Post 37. He went 4-for-5 and flashed his arm strength in the first inning when he threw out a stealing baserunner.
Swisher and McGregor Vancor had multi-hit games in the second contest as well.
Bellows Falls dominated much of the opening game. Boyle and Vancor drove in runs in a four-hit first inning and they added four more runs in the third inning with RBIs from Vancor, Cam Harriman and Swisher.
Ellliot Graham had an RBI in the fourth inning, before Post 37 broke it open in the fifth inning.
Despite just getting one hit in the inning, Bellows Falls plated eight runs to up its lead to 15-1. Rutland pitchers walked four, hit two batters and made multiple errors in the fifth to open the floodgates.
Graham, Boyle, Lockerby, Vancor, Harriman, Swisher and Rex Hill all had RBIs in the game.
Rutland’s bats were pretty silent in the opener. Briggs and Carleton both had a hit and Briggs scored both Rutland runs. Therriault had an RBI on a groundout.
The two clubs meet again on Tuesday at Bellows Falls’ Hadley Field at 7 p.m.
adam.aucoin
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.