Rutland Post 31 and Bellows Falls Post 37 took turns winning via the run rule in Saturday's American Legion doubleheader, Rutland winning the first game 14-4 and BF bouncing back with a 20-6 victory in the second contest.
"We really needed a sweep but so did they," Bellows Falls coach Shawn Burke said.
The split hurt Rutland more, Post 31 has almost no margin for error and the loss dropped them perilously close to elimination in the race to be one of the four teams from the Southern Division to secure a berth in the State Tournament.
While Bellows Falls can harbor realistic hopes of getting one of the four tournament spots, Rutland can entertain some pretty heady thoughts about the 2023 season.
There is a strong nucleus returning and the chances are good that Post 31 fans next season will be able to have many more victories like their one in the first game against Post 37.
Post 31 was sharp in that game in all the phases — pitching, hitting, fielding and base running.
"I am excited about next year. We have a lot of talented players coming back," said Post 31's Tyler Weatherhogg who was celebrating his 18th birthday on Saturday.
And celebrate he did, going 3-for-3 in Game 1 with three RBIs.
"We have great young players coming up. I am excited about the years ahead," Rutland coach Geoff Bloomer said.
Bloomer said he did not feel his club brought the same energy into Game 2.
That was a message he drove home at the end of the day in the team's meeting.
GAME ONE
Rutland 14, BF 4
(5 Innings)
A big story for Rutland was pitcher Anders Lowkes who went the distance. He pitched three scoreless innings to start the game, allowing his team to take command. He surrendered only four hits.
Lowkes had the luxury of a big lead when he took the mound in the second inning. Post 31 scored six runs in the bottom of the first.
Chase de Castro and Cam Rider had RBI singles in the frame that was also fueled by four walks and two hit batsmen.
Weatherhogg triggered the uprising with the first hit of the inning.
That wasn't Post 31's last big inning. They erupted for four runs in the fourth. Weatherhogg had a two-run single and Stefano Falco drove in two more with his double down the left field line.
They ended the game in the fifth when Mike Schillinger drove in two runs to reach the 10-run differential.
Joining Weatherhogg on the offensive honor roll for Post 31 were Rider with two hits, two RBIs and three runs scored and Falco with a double, single, three RBIs and three runs scored.
Elliott Graham got the start for Post 37. He did not make it out of the first inning, a frame in which Rutland sent 12 hitters to the plate. He was relieved by Sam Boxer and he was followed to the mound by Jamison Nystrom.
But nobody could stop the Post 31 offense.
"They hit the ball," Burke said.
GAME 2
BF 20, Rutland 6
Maybe it should have been a birthday for Sam Presch and Grady Lockerby in the second game as they had monster games for Post 37.
Presch pitched the complete game victory and also did plenty of damage with his bat — going 3-for-5 with a double and two RBIs.
Grady Lockerby, who hits in the No. 5 hole right behind Presch, had a triple and two singles while driving in four runs.
"Grady had a big game. He needed to break out like that," Burke said.
Leadoff batter Nystrom had two hits and scored three runs and Cam Boardman had a base hit, scored four runs and knocked in another.
There were contributions throughout Post 37's lineup. Elliott Graham added a double and scored three runs.
The offensive fireworks began early with the score 4-4 after the first inning.
Post 37 got its four runs with the benefit of just one hit, an RBI single by Presch. Five walks by Rutland pitchers aided BF's rally.
Rutland answered in its half of the first to tie it, the big blow a two-run double by Jonah Boyea.
But Presch recovered and pitched solidly the rest of the way.
Matt Greeno got the start for the 31ers but could not get out of the first, giving way Quin Hall. Weatherhogg, de Castro and Braedon McKeighan also pitched for Rutland.
De Castro was a bright spot for Rutland in the nightcap with two hits and two RBIs.
NOTES: The day left Rutland with a record of 5-8 and Post 37 at 6-4. ... Rutland Post 31 has won 15 state championships, more than any other team. ... The State Tournament begins on Wednesday, July 27 with two games at Castleton University and two at St. Peter's Field. ... The defending state champion is Essex Post 91.
