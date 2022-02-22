There aren't many people who bleed Rutland red more than RHS senior Kolby Mead.
Mead can always be found cheering on Raider teams. He's a passionate voice of encouragement and a friend to anyone he meets.
In Tuesday night's 78-48 Rutland boys basketball win against Mount Anthony, Mead got his moment to shine.
In the closing minutes, the booming Raider student section started a 'We want Kolby' chant and it wasn't long until Mead had his chance.
With all but decided at that point, he took his place on the floor among Rutland teammates and eventually after a handful of tries scored a basket.
The gym went nuts as he added a final cherry on top to a perfect Senior Night for the Raiders.
"It was really cool. I have a lot of respect for (Mount Anthony's) program and (Hunter Stratton) as a coach and a former player," said Rutland coach Mike Wood.
"Kolby is at practice every day and does whatever they ask. For him to have a moment like, that was really cool for everybody that was here and definitely for Kolby and our program."
There are some moments that are bigger than winning a basketball game. Rutland and MAU's players displayed that in that moment.
After the Patriots scored the game's first points, the Raiders responded with an 8-0 run and never gave the lead back.
MAU did a great job of hanging around and not letting the game get out of hand in the first half.
The Patriots kept the deficit within a few baskets for much of the first quarter and didn't let Rutland get up by double digits until the second quarter
The Raiders started breaking the game open late in the first half, scoring eight of the last 11 points heading into the break. A big cog in that effort was senior Ben Parker, who scored seven of his team-high 17 points in the second quarter. Parker had a game-high nine rebounds as well.
Parker provided tons of defensive energy, consistent rebounding and a scoring presence. It's tough to ask for much more out of a role player.
Playing their second game in as many days, Rutland knew it would need contributions from different guys to keep bodies fresh. The Raiders got just that as every guy who dressed touched the floor and four Rutland players scored in double figures.
"Everyone who was put in the game played with a tremendous amount of energy, which hopefully will only continue to catapult us forward," Wood said.
Behind Parker's 17, Braeden Elnicki had 14 points with four 3s, while Eli Pockette and Jack Coughlin scored 13 apiece.
Austin Grogan led MAU with 17 points and had three steals. Carter Thompson added 10 points.
While MAU was competitive in stretches, this night belonged to Rutland, and in particular, its seniors Mead, Parker, Coughlin, Trey Davine, Liam Navin and Slade Postemski that were honored ahead of tip-off.
Whether it was Mead's big shot, Parker's constant presence, among many more moments, it was a night to remember.
Rutland (13-5) hopes some more special moments are in store. The Raiders host Burlington on Thursday to wrap up the regular season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.