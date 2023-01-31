Rutland boys basketball coach Mike Wood has been preaching balance all season long.
To be a successful team, RHS can't just rely on one guy to shoulder the offensive load. It needs different players to play their part and to step up when it's their moment.
Rutland junior Braeden Elnicki certainly played his part in a 78-39 blowout victory for RHS against Woodstock Tuesday night at Keefe Gymnasium.
Elinicki was a huge catalyst in Rutland taking control of Tuesday's game, burying five first-half 3s.
"I got to my spots and I was able to hit my shots," Elnicki said. "I thought we played really well together."
Rutland had a few lulls offensively, but they didn't last long. RHS had the ball bouncing around to different guys and each person did what they could do contribute. All but two Rutland players found their way onto the scoreboard.
Elnicki led the charge with 20 points off the bench, followed by 18 from Eli Pockette, 11 from Jaiden Watson and nine from Eric Swain.
"We've talked about trying to find more balance, playing inside and playing outside," said Rutland coach Mike Wood. "We're not going to shoot the ball all year the way we shot it the first seven or eight games.
"We haven't really had a lot of balance. If we're going to win big games down the stretch, we have to find a way to put three or four guys in double figures and take some of the pressure off of Eli and some of our other guys."
Woodstock had a four-point lead in the early going, but the good vibes quickly faded away when Rutland went on a 10-0 to take a lead it wouldn't surrender.
RHS led by eight after one and opened up a 15-point edge by halftime.
On a night where Rutland had one of its best offensive efforts of the season, it was arguably its defense that played the biggest role in taking control.
RHS went into a press defense midway through the first quarter and the Wasps struggled to adjust, playing too fast and coughing up the ball a bunch.
"We got a lot of deflections and we were able to get into transition and score a lot off that," Elnicki said. "We played really well off each other."
"We tried to create some tempo and see if could try and get some buckets in transition," Wood said.
Rutland brought the press out a couple times in the game and each time it worked to great success.
Woodstock didn't go away and had the deficit down to 10 at one point in the third quarter, but Rutland left the Wasps in the dust in the fourth, outscoring them 28-7 with seven different guys getting in on the scoring act.
The Wasps were led offensively by Ezra Lockhart with 11 points. Alec Smail added seven, while Zach Martsolf-Tan and Declan McCullough had six apiece.
After a slow start to the season, Rutland is starting to round into form, winning three of its last four games.
RHS (5-7) looks to keep the momentum going on Thursday at rival Brattleboro, before Rutland has a change of pace on Saturday, playing in the Zero Gravity North-South Classic in Albany, New York against Mekeel Christian Academy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.