In Week 5, it was the Rutland football team on the bad end of a blowout. RHS wasn’t going to let that happen two weeks in a row.
Going up against one-win BFA-St. Albans, Rutland was dominant throughout, cruising to a 42-7 win over the Bobwhites on Senior Night at Alumni Field.
“It’s a lot better winning than it is losing. Take nothing away from the team we played,” said RHS coach Mike Norman.
“We came out and played hard. We didn’t beat ourselves which is huge. A big thing we talked about was playing hard and having fun and I think the kids did that.”
From the opening kick, it was going to a fun night for Rutland. After a defensive stand in the red zone to force BFA-St. Albans to turn the ball over on downs, RHS got right to work and marched 82 yards into the end zone on 11 plays.
Eli Pockette finished off the long drive with a screen pass to Jonah Bassett from 3 yards out.
While Rutland continued to roll, the Bobwhites couldn’t get anything going. BFA had the turnover on downs, punted twice and were intercepted by RHS sophomore Ethan Wideawake in the first half alone.
Rutland scored on three of its four first half drives. RHS upped its lead to two touchdowns on a 13-yard Pockette pass to tight end Will Fuller midway through the second quarter.
A perfectly-thrown floating pass by Pockette found Bassett for an 11-yard touchdown with 2:19 to play in the half.
Rutland was on the brink of adding on more points following the Wideawake interception, but had a field goal snap muffed as time expired.
RHS was coming off a 43-point loss to New Hampshire power Concord last week, so it was important for them to come out quickly and make plays.
“Last week, we made some plays at the beginning, but then a couple things happened and we kind of lost momentum,” Norman said. “We were able to keep that momentum tonight.”
Rutland put the game well out of reach in the second half, with a 10-yard connection between Pockette and Bassett, a 30-yard touchdown keeper by Pockette and a 3-yard scamper by backup quarterback Noah Bruttomesso.
BFA scored its lone touchdown on an 8-yard run by Liam Wood. That score was set up by a 47-yard run by Kodee Barratt on the previous play.
Pockette threw for 180 yards and four touchdowns, while rushing for 78 yards and one touchdown. Bassett was on the receiving end of 12 catches for 113 yards.
Bruttomesso rushed for 75 yards, all in the second half, while Haiden Jones had 70 yards on the ground.
BFA quarterback Seneca Durocher threw for 48 yards and rushed for the same amount. Durocher was done no favors by a bunch of drops by his receiving targets. Deagan Rathburn had three catches for 40 yards.
The win snapped a three-game losing skid for RHS.
“We’re on the road the next two weeks. Hopefully, we’ll make the playoffs and maybe get back here,” said Norman in reference to the goal of hosting a playoff game.
Rutland (3-3) is at St. Johnsbury on Friday and finishes the regular season the next Friday at Hartford.
adam.aucoin @rutlandherald.com
