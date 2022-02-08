FAIR HAVEN — A two-game losing streak doesn't mean the sky is falling, but for a program that holds itself to the standard that the Rutland boys basketball team does, it means it's time to correct course.
The Raiders did just that Tuesday night, cruising past a very strong Division II Fair Haven team 59-32.
Rutland came into the game having been upset by Woodstock last week in overtime and off a loss to New York State Class AA school Saratoga Springs over the weekend in Albany, New York.
"It was really important (to win this game). I think we were a little shaken (after the losses)," said Raiders coach Mike Wood. "We had a lead going into the third quarter the other night and just couldn't close it out.
"I think the guys were frustrated, so it was important for us to come out and play with energy and execute. We did a lot of really good things."
If Rutland wanted to have success Tuesday night, it had to slow down Fair Haven's elite point guard Sawyer Ramey.
As Ramey goes, the Slaters go, and while he has plenty of talent around him, Ramey ignites the flame for everything Fair Haven does.
It looked like Slater fans were in for a vintage Ramey night after the junior scored the game's first five points, including a 3, but the narrative quickly changed.
Ramey was held scoreless the rest of the quarter and had just three field goals in the last three quarters combined to get him to a team-high 13 points.
Rutland guards gave Ramey little room to breathe and it stunted many a Fair Haven possession.
"We had to make Sawyer's life hard," Wood said. "Any time you have a dynamic point guard that makes everybody better, he has to be a focal point of your defensive scheme. We fed off defense turning into offense."
After the Raiders took the lead in the first quarter, there was no giving it back. Rutland led by eight after one and then dominated the second to go up by 19 at the half.
The Rutland offense kept humming in the third, making the game a foregone conclusion entering the fourth.
"What you saw was bigger faster. stronger. It's a D-I athlete against a D-II athlete," said Slaters coach Bob Prenevost. "They're well-coached and they have a lot of pieces. They presented a lot of problems for us. I'm proud of our kids. We battled."
The Raiders have athletic talent in spades. They're a group that can lock a team up defensively and make them pay on the other end.
Wood felt his team got away from being aggressive offensively in recent games and it was big to return to that standard on Tuesday.
"Early on in the year, we were getting three, four or five guys in double figures and recently we've struggled to score," Wood said. "We talked about how we need contributions from everybody. If we do that, we'll be very tough to guard.
It was different guys taking over in stretches for Rutland. Eli Pockette had 12 points in the first half to ignite the early dominance and Luke DelBianco had eight in the third to make it a no-doubter. Slade Postemski didn't score consistently, but was dominant on the boards with 13 rebounds.
Pockette led Rutland with 17 points. DelBianco had 10, followed by nine from Postemski and eight from Tyler Weatherhogg.
After Ramey's 13 points, it fell off to Sam Barber with seven, followed by Phil Bean's six and Brandon Eastman's five.
Both teams are back on the court Thursday. Fair Haven (10-3) is at Otter Valley and Rutland (8-3) is at Burr and Burton.
