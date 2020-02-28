MENDON — Fueled by a pair of first-place finishers, the Rutland boys Alpine ski team won the Southern District championship Friday afternoon at Pico Mountain.
With a dominant showing in giant slalom, the Raiders edged Woodstock with 50 points to the Wasps’ 54.
Rutland had the top three finishers in giant slalom. Dylan Roussel was first with an overall time of 1:18.41. Brady Kenosh was second in 1:19.72, while Reed Martin was third in 1:20.58.
The Raiders’ Zachary Nelson was also a top-10 finisher, taking seventh.
Mount St. Joseph’s Ben Pencak was sixth overall in giant slalom, while Green Mountain’s Leo Fehrenbach was 16th. Mill River’s Ryan Jones finished 28th.
Kenosh took first in slalom, edging out Woodstock’s Aaron Wilson, while Roussel was third. Pencak was seventh and Fehrenbach and Jones were 14th and 23rd respectively.
The top five teams qualified for states. Rutland, Woodstock, Burr and Burton, Thetford and MSJ made the cut on the boys side.
The Rutland girls Alpine team finished second to Woodstock.
Rutland and Burr and Burton were tied after the slalom, but the Wasps’ dominant performance in giant slalom sealed the championship.
All three teams qualify for states.
Rutland’s Ashleah Adams was second in slalom, behind BBA’s Francesca Levitas, with a time of 1:19.20. The Raiders’ Kate Gilmond was third.
Lea Zmurko was eighth, while Lauren Solimano just missed the top 10, in 11th.
In the giant slalom, Adams was second, while Zmurko and Gilmond were seventh and ninth respectively. Rutland’s Luci Horrocks was 11th.
BOYS BASKETBALL
No. Country 51 , Mill River 42
NEWPORT — The Mill River boys basketball team were eliminated from the Division II playoffs Friday night with a 51-42 loss against North Country in the quarterfinals.
The Minutemen took charge in the first half and were up by seven points in the second quarter. However, the team had a bad stretch late in the second and into the third quarter, and the score went to 40-33 in favor of the Falcons.
Mill River coach Jack Rogers said his team had a couple of chances to narrow the gap, but couldn’t capitalize on them.
Brandon Wells, Cayde Micknak and Brett Roy scored 11 points each for North Country.
Aidan Botti led all scorers with 15 points. Teammates Tyler Shelvey and Will Farwell recorded 11 and 10 points each.
Mill River finishes 16-6.
Danville 62, West Rutland 53
DANVILLE — West Rutland’s playoff run ended Friday night with a 62-53 loss to Danville.
Ian Steele led all scorers with 23 points, including five assists, 15 rebounds and five steals. Teammates Ethan Gould and Ethan Melen recorded 16 and 13 points respectively.
Kyle Laughlin led Westside in scoring with 15 points, followed by Levi Petit with 12 points.
Danville advances to the Semifinals and faces Twin Valley Monday in Barre.
West Rutland finishes its season 10-12.
Hazen 81, Stowe 53
HARDWICK — The Hazen boys basketball team is making a trip back to Barre Auditorium after topping Stowe 81-53 Friday night in the Division III quarterfinals.
The Wildcats led by 15 at the half.
Hazen was led by Isaiah Baker with 28 points and seven rebounds. Carter Hill added 15 points and six steals, while Tyler Rivard and Jadon Baker had 12 and 10 points respectively.
Roshawn Russell had 13 points to lead Stowe, while Max McKenna and Daniel Lyden added 10.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Windsor 59, Springfield 43
WINDSOR — The Springfield girls basketball team dropped its final game of the regular season 59-43 against Division III power Windsor.
The Yellow Jackets led throughout most of the game, but the Cosmos remained in striking distance.
Olivia Rockwood led the Yellow Jackets with 14 points, including two treys. Reese Perry added 13, while Ashley Grela had 10.
Hailey Perham led all scorers with 20 points for Springfield.
The Cosmos finish the regular season 10-10, while Windsor ends at 17-3. Both teams await playoff seeding, announced on Monday.
West Rutland 53,
Leland & Gray 17
TOWNSHEND — The West Rutland girls basketball team bounced back from its lone loss with a 53-17 win against Leland & Gray Friday night. Jeneé McGee led Westside with 12 points, while Isabell Lanfear had nine.
Hannah Greenwood had six to lead L&G.
Westside finishes the regular season 19-1 and will be the No. 1 see in the Division IV tournament.
White River Valley 51,
Green Mountain 34
CHESTER — The Green Mountain girls basketball team ended its season Friday night with a 51-34 loss against White River Valley.
Green Mountain finishes its season 2-18.
BASEBALL
Union 13, Castleton 3
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Riddled with fielding mistakes in the first inning, the Castleton University baseball team fell to Union College 13-3 Friday morning.
The Spartans finish their Florida trip with a 4-3 record.
After David Mikell gave up a run, three Spartan errors and a hit by pitch plated five more runs in the first inning as the Dutchman took a commanding 6-0 lead.
The Spartans kickstarted a rally in the bottom half of the first inning as Jeremy Johnson earned a leadoff walk. Mikell followed up with a five-pitch walk, putting two runners on with no outs.
After Johnson stole third, Evan Keegan drove in the Spartans’ first run on a fielding error by the second baseman. The Spartans cut the deficit in half after Alex Borsari and Reece De Castro worked two-straight bases-loaded walks.
Holding onto a 6-3 lead in the second inning, the Dutchman tacked on three more runs and cruised from there.
Castleton returns to action Friday at Galloway Township, N.J. to take on Stockton University with a 2:30 p.m. first pitch.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
Bard 15, Castleton 11
ANNANDALE, N.Y. — The Castleton women’s lacrosse team kicked off its 2020 season with a 15-11 loss to Bard Friday afternoon.
The Raptors took control early on with three goals in the opening five minutes.
A Morgan Derosia goal cut the Bard lead to two with 20 minutes left in the first half and an Erin Shuttle tally did the same midway through the second half, but the Spartans never got any closer.
Shuttle led Castleton with six goals and two assists. Derosia had three goals and six ground balls.
The Raptors had a balanced attack with four three-goal scorers.
Raven Payne made 12 saves for the Spartans, which travel to Norwich on Sunday.
FRIDAY PLAYOFF SCORESBoys BasketballDivision IRice 63, Burlington 59So. Burlington 58, Mount Mansfield 45CVU 71, BBA 67St. Johnsbury 70, Essex 46Division IIIHazen 81, Stowe 53Division IVTwin Valley 55, Sharon 45Boys HockeyDivision IIBurr and Burton 2, Burlington 1
