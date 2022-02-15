A team can never underestimate an opponent in need of making a statement. The Burr and Burton girls basketball team and Brattleboro boys basketball team gave the Rutland hoopsters all they could handle Tuesday night.
The Bulldogs took their trip back down Route 7 as 41-38 winners, while the Colonel boys had to chew on a 49-41 loss.
BBA 41, Rutland 38
Weeks don't get any more important than this one does for the Burr and Burton girls basketball team.
Coming into the week, the Bulldogs had to win at least one of their two final games to clinch a Division II playoff spot, given BBA's win percentage policy.
Coach Erin Mears' Bulldogs won't be defined by their record. They made that quite clear Tuesday night.
"We finally have everyone back. We've been down a lot of players," Mears said. "We've come together these last four practices with everyone back. We came in with a game plan and they stuck to it the whole time."
If there were two factors that played the biggest role in BBA's win, it was hot shooting and hard work on the boards. The Bulldogs had plenty of both.
When Rutland jumped out to an 8-1 lead, BBA found its stroke from long range and quickly erased the deficit. The Bulldogs took the lead late in the first quarter and they didn't give it back for a long time.
The Raiders kept close throughout the opening half, but couldn't contain BBA's 3-point shot, allowing six Bulldog treys.
"We really moved the ball and got good looks," Mears said. "We've been really preaching to trust in our offense and we'll get the looks that we need."
The Bulldogs kept plenty of possessions alive with offensive rebounds as well. It was something that did Rutland in all night long.
"They outworked us. That was effort," said Raiders coach Nate Bellomo. "They got offensive rebounds. I thought we executed fine offensively, but defensively, we didn't do what we needed to do."
Junior Karsyn Bellomo did everything she could to keep Rutland afloat, hitting four first-half 3s of her own and finishing with 16 points. Behind her Olivia Shipley had nine points.
Bellomo made a nice move in the post to give the Raiders their first lead since the opening quarter, but that was the last time Rutland was ahead.
The Bulldogs, while not perfect down the stretch, responded in the key moments and ground out a critical upset win.
"They hit key shots when we were making a run," coach Bellomo said. "(BBA) lost to MAU last week, but I told the girls, at this point, it's anybody's game."
The Bulldogs improved to 5-14, while Rutland fell to 9-9.
Rutland 49, Bratt 41
The Rutland boys basketball team is struggling to find an offensive groove. The Raiders have had games where it all comes together like their win against Fair Haven last week, but they also have games where they just can't find it, like this past Saturday at St. Johnsbury.
Tuesday afternoon against Brattleboro wasn't exactly what Rutland wanted offensively, but it was enough to earn a win.
"It's just been a struggle to score consistently lately," said Raiders coach Mike Wood. "The teams we're playing are solid defensively."
The Colonels did a great job of making Rutland work for everything it got and Brattleboro used its size to control the boards during stretches, creating a game that was tight throughout.
The Colonels grabbed a lead late in the first, but a Slade Postemski floater tied the game heading into the second.
Rutland got its first real run of the game to end the second, scoring eight straight points capped by a Trey Davine corner 3 to go into the half up four.
The Raiders held a single-digit lead for much of the second half, but the Colonels weren't going away, eventually tying the game on an and-one for Sam Mattocks late in the third.
Mattocks was a tough cover for Rutland, scoring 17 points to lead Brattleboro. Behind his effort, Tate Chamberlin added nine points.
Rutland clamped down defensively in the fourth and only allowed two points to secure the win.
Rutland got a solid pick-me-up from sophomores Braeden Elnicki and Eric Swain, who both stepped up in stretches.
Elnicki had a two crucial 3s in the second quarter and Swain provided six points and a ton of energy in the fourth when Rutland was trying to put the game away.
Eli Pockette led the Raiders with 14 points, followed by seven apiece from Davine and Luke DelBianco.
A rematch with St. Johnsbury looms for Rutland (10-4) on Saturday, this time on home soil, but before that, the Raiders make a trip to Kates Gym to play Mount Anthony on Thursday.
"We have a big week ahead," Wood said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.