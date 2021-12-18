There are certain games where everything falls into place for a team. Their shots are falling, their passes are direct and crisp and everyone is in sync.
The Rutland boys basketball team had one of those nights on Saturday in the finale of the North-South Classic, beating CVU 68-44 at Keefe Gymnasium.
"The guys saw the ball go in the basket. The first two games we really struggled to shoot the basketball," said Ravens coach Mike Wood. "We have a lot of new pieces to the puzzle and we're trying to find chemistry. We took some really good strides in a positive direction."
Rutland and CVU battled back and forth in the first half, trading the lead, but the Ravens went on a run late in the half to lead by five heading into the break.
It was the third-quarter effort that really put Rutland in driver's seat and it wasn't giving up the steering wheel from there.
The Ravens pushed their lead to double figures on an Eli Pockette 3-pointer and went on an 11-0 run after giving up a basket early in the quarter.
Rutland outscored the Redhawks 17-4 in the third to balloon their lead and the Ravens continued to add on in the fourth to win going away.
Rutland plants its flag on the defensive end of the floor, deriving energy from it to carry over to its offense.
"We were able to create lot of opportunities defensively off of our defensive intensity," Wood said.
Five different guys scored in double figures for Rutland, led by sophomore guard Braeden Elnicki off the bench with 16 points, including four 3s.
Pockette, Slade Postemski, and Luke DelBianco all had 11 points and Jack Coughlin had 10.
During the preseason, Wood touted his team's depth and how crucial it could as the season progresses. Games like Saturday put that wealth of talent on display.
"We have guys who can make shots. It was only a matter of time," Wood said.
Alex Provost led the Redhawks with 13 points, all coming in the first half.
Before Saturday's matchup with CVU, Rutland had already played Essex and Rice, both strong Metro Division clubs. The schedule doesn't get any easier for the Ravens with South Burlington coming to town on Tuesday.
The Wolves ended Rutland's season last year and gave Division I favorite Rice a competitive contest in their opener this winter.
"That will be a whole different challenge," Wood said.
Earlier in the day, Essex beat Mount Anthony 58-56 on a last-second shot, created by a tipped inbound pass made by the Patriots. The Hornets corralled the tipped pass and laid it in for the winning score.
CVU 39, Rutland 27
The Rutland girls basketball team's 0-3 record doesn't tell the whole story.
The Ravens have taken on three of the elite northern Vermont clubs, and in two of those games, had the opponent on the ropes.
Rutland gave perennial Division I power CVU all it could handle, falling 39-27 in the final North-South Classic girls game at Keefe Gymnasium.
"We're busting our butt defensively. We got down and clawed back," said Ravens coach Nate Bellomo. "We're still learning. The more situations like this that we'll be in, the better."
The Redhawks looked to have the game in hand, leading by 11 heading into the fourth, but Rutland came out with energy and put a scare into the powerhouse club.
Karsyn Bellomo got a steal and transition layup to cut the lead to single digits and Mackenize McLaughlin did the same quickly after.
Rutland got the deficit down to six points, but couldn't claw any closer as CVU responded to the run and put the game away.
"CVU is tall, which is a problem, but we didn't back down," Nate Bellomo said.
After a competitive opening few minutes, the Redhawks finished the first quarter on a 7-0 run to go up by eight after one.
"They got us on our help defense, but that's all stuff we can take care of," Bellomo said. "We just have to keep progressing and we'll be alright."
Karsyn Bellomo led Rutland with 12 points, including a trio 3s.
"She relaxed and that was good, leading us through," Coach Bellomo said.
Kathryn Moore added seven points for the Ravens.
Shelby Companion was the lone Redhawk in double figures, scoring 15 points.
Rutland (0-3) is at South Burlington on Tuesday.
Earlier in the day, Essex cruised past MAU 75-27 to remain undefeated.
