Good teams respond when they’re faced with adversity. The Rutland boys lacrosse team responded in a big way Thursday against rival Brattleboro.
Following a 15-goal loss to Burr and Burton, the Ravens were the dominant ones on the Alumni Field turf on Thursday, besting the Colonels 18-2.
Rutland coach Sean Miller told his team they could go in either direction after the blowout loss to the Bulldogs. It was up to them which way they’d go.
“We need to make a statement and whatever statement we make now is going to set the tone for the rest of the season,” Miller said. “We could either make the right statement or the wrong statement and today we made the right statement.”
And what an emphatic statement it was.
From the opening face-off, it was all Ravens. Rutland was the one getting to ground balls. They were stepping into Brattleboro passing lanes and they were threading precise passes themselves.
“We played as a team. We did the things right today that we didn’t do against BBA,” Miller said. “We moved the ball around. We communicated and we played our game, what we’ve been learning to do since day one of practice this year. We put it together.”
The story was pretty much the same every quarter. The Ravens kept the ball in the attacking end for most of the game and when the Colonels got an attack, Rutland was stout.
The Ravens’ John Cotter scored 27 seconds into the game and Rutland kept the scoreboard operator busy the rest of the way.
Rutland led 6-0 after one quarter and pushed it to 10-1 at the half. They continued the onslaught after the break, shutting the Colonels out in the third and scoring six more times themselves.
Eight different Rutland players scored. Matt Magro led the way with five goals, followed by Patrick Cooley and Cotter with three.
Jonah Bassett and Dillon Moore scored twice, while Will Alexander, Bradley Burton and Jaden Kelley all scored once.
“It was unselfish lacrosse. That’s the goal to move it around as a team,” Miller said.
It was the first varsity goals for Cooley, Bassett, Alexander and Kelley.
Brattleboro scored once in the second quarter and once in the fourth. Aden McMahon and Trevor Thibault did the honors.
Rutland ended up outshooting Brattleboro 58-6.
Colonels goalie Thaddeus Sawyer 14 saves.
The Ravens improve to 2-1. Rutland hosts Woodstock on Saturday at 11 a.m.
Thursday was Brattleboro’s season opener, falling to 0-1.
The Colonels get another Rutland County opponent on Saturday. They host Otter Valley at 11 a.m.
adam.aucoin
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.