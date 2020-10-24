In a meet that didn't come to fruition until recently, it was the Rutland boys and Mount Anthony girls cross country teams that took home Southern Vermont League A Division championships Saturday afternoon at Northwood Park.
The Raider boys won in dominant fashion with 19 team points, besting Brattleboro (56 points) and MAU (58 points).
The girls team competition was much closer. The Patriots had 32 points, inching out Rutland, who had 32 points. The Colonels took third with 73 points.
The girls took center stage to start the meet and the battle for the top was a close one for a while.
Rutland's Helen Culpo and MAU's Maggie Payne paced the pack. Culpo eventually separated herself and won the race in 23 minutes, 7 seconds.
Payne was nine seconds behind in second.
"I knew not to gas it for the first part because it's a lot of downhill," Culpo said. "(Maggie) is really fast, so I knew she would be good competition. Close to the end, when it came to hills, I caught another wind and passed her."
Rutland's Sierra McDermott and Annabelle Mahar finished third and fourth, while Brattleboro's Hazel Wagner took fifth.
"We all really push each other and motivate each other and work each other at practice," Culpo said.
The Patriots had finishers six through 11, which played a big role in them pulling out the win despite the Raiders holding three top-five finishers.
Fiona Pol (12th) and Cecily McCormack (13th) were other scorers for Rutland.
The Raider boys were the story of the second race of the day. Rutland's Brady Geisler cruised to the win in 18:07, followed by teammate Karver Butler in 18:48.
"I didn't want to go out too hard in the first mile, so I had energy left for the last hill," Geisler said. "I wanted to push through the last mile and finish strong."
The battle for third was a close one. Brattleboro's Tenzin Mathes looked like he had the spot locked up heading into the final stretch, but Rutland's Owen Dube-Johnson found his final wind and inched closer and closer before passing the Colonel runner.
Dube-Johnson and Mathes were in an all-out sprint for the home stretch, with the Rutland runner crossing first in 18:58, a second faster than Mathes.
"We're not only teammates, but we're friends," Geisler said. "We do all our runs together and it helps motivate each other to be better."
Brattleboro's Nolan Holmes finished fifth, with Fair Haven's Caleb Barrows taking sixth.
Samuel Kay (7th) and Max McCalla (8th) were the other scoring finishers for Rutland. Lane Shelton and Ethan Woodbury were top-10 finishers as well.
The fact that this meet, and the small-school meet at Hartford, even happened amid the COVID-19 pandemic was a feat in itself.
"Having the meet is a success," said Rutland coach Tom Geisler. "The results today are less important than the fact that kids have the opportunity to compete."
The cross country state championships are set for next Saturday at Thetford Academy.
Top 10 Girls:
1. Helen Culpo, RHS, 23:07; 2. Maggie Payne, MAU, 23:16; 3. Sierra McDermott, RHS, 23:29; 4. Annabelle Mahar, RHS, 23:49; 5. Hazel Wagner, BUHS, 24:15; 6. Chloe Stitcher, MAU, 24:37; 7. Bridget Beal, MAU, 25:03; 8. Kara Hester, MAU, 25:30; 9. Eden White, MAU, 25:41; 10. Ella Saccio, MAU, 26:16.
Top 10 Boys:
1. Brady Geisler, RHS, 18:07; 2. Karver Butler, RHS, 18:48; 3. Owen Dube-Johnson, RHS, 18:58; 4. Tenzin Mathes, BUHS, 18:59; 5. Nolan Holmes, BUHS, 19:21; 6. Caleb Barrows, FHU, 19:32; 7. Samuel Kay, RHS, 19:36; 8. Max McCalla, RHS, 19:40; 9. Lane Shelton, RHS, 19:57; 10. Ethan Woodbury, RHS, 20:11.
