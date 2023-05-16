There's very little that disrupts momentum more on the lacrosse field than an untimely penalty.
Taking a player off the field shifts how a team needs to play, hindering its ability to play freely and get into the groove it needs to secure a victory.
The Rutland boys lacrosse team knows how disruptive that penalty box can be. When the RHS avoided it in Tuesday's 10-6 win against BFA-St. Albans, it fared much better.
Rutland picked up a ton of penalties in the second quarter and that allowed the Bobwhites to quickly erase the three-goal edge RHS had built in the opening quarter.
Late in the second quarter, BFA took its first lead of the day on a goal Jaedyn Allen, the third of the frame for the freshman attacker. He had four of BFA's goals on the day.
Rutland's Noah Bruttomesso knotted the score as time expired in the second quarter, but RHS knew it had work to do to quell the momentum the Bobwhites had built.
It all started with keeping themselves out of the box.
"In the third quarter, we came out and said let's stay out of the penalty box and played our game," said Rutland co-coach TJ Sabotka.
It paid off as Rutland outscored BFA by two goals in the third quarter and pulled away late in the game with three fourth-quarter goals.
"Some times, we can leave some play on the field, so today, we were just trying to give everything we had," Bruttomesso said. "We wanted to be resilient. They had some momentum going into the second half, but we weren't going to back down."
When Rutland was at its best on Tuesday, its defense was leading the charge. RHS was quick to clog up driving lanes and made it very difficult for the Bobwhites to get good looks around the goal.
Andrew Sabotka, Anthony Rock, Ryan Cassarino and Jayden Graham were key to the effort on that end of the field.
They also could be confident knowing that if a shot was put on goal, the guy between the pipes would more often than not stop it.
Emilio Strangeway stepped in to play goal on Tuesday. The senior has experience playing the position, but hasn't regularly played it this season.
When Rutland was locked in, he was one of the guys carrying the baton. He set the tone with a six-save first quarter when RHS pushed ahead and finished the day with 14 stops.
"(Emilio) stepped up and was all we could ask for," Bruttomesso said. "He took the wind away from (BFA). They had trouble scoring all day."
"The defense really set the tone for our offense," coach Sabotka said. "I'm not sure any of the goals they scored on us were even (strength). I told the guys that, 'you guys are all great on defense if we're all out there together.'"
Rutland's talented sophomore class did a the heavy lifting on the offensive end. Bruttomesso and Ethan Wideawake were the two with multiple tallies. Bruttomesso found the back of the cage five times and Wideawake scored three times.
The win snapped a two-game losing skid for Rutland (4-7) as it tries to build late momentum in a season that has been up and down.
A solid Division II Colchester squad comes to town on Thursday for a 4 p.m. contest.
