You need a short memory to be elite on the tennis court.
A bad shot, or even bad stretches of play, are bound to happen every now and then, but it's important not to let those things compound.
The Rutland boys tennis team's No. 1 singles player Giuseppe Marchese can attest to this. He wasn't perfect on Wednesday against Hartford, but he always found a way to dig deep when the points were the most important.
The senior was one of the many cogs in a dominant 7-0 victory for Rutland against the Hurricanes at Whites Memorial Park.
Marchese was easily the most tested of the RHS players in Wednesday's sweep, needing a 10-point tiebreaker to secure his victory against Hartford's Sebastian Fraser. The final scores ended up being 3-6, 7-5, 10-7.
Fraser controlled the opening set, but Marchese did a great job of adjusting and took a 5-2 lead in the second set.
Fraser wasn't going to make Marchese's job of forcing the 10-point tiebreaker easy. He won the next three games to even the set at 5-5, but Marchese won the next two games to grab the second set win.
The 10-point tiebreaker had a similar story to the second set. Marchese would take control, but Fraser just wouldn't go away.
Marchese won the first four points of the tiebreaker, but Fraser came back with the next three. Marchese would push his lead back to four points at 8-4, but Fraser came firing back with three of his town cut the deficit to one.
Marchese finally put Fraser away with the final two points to secure an incredibly hard-fought victory.
"I had already played (Sebastian) before, but he really improved since the last match, so I didn't really expect that he was going to be so good," Marchese said. "During the tiebreak, my serve and my backhand were a little bit better and that made the difference."
Marchese admitted that he didn't have his best match, but it was good enough to get the job done.
That's something Rutland coach Rob Purdy was happy to see. Marchese adjusted well and didn't let his Head out of the match for long stretches
"Giuseppe had to figure it out. (Sebastian) was just running everything down," Purdy said. "I wanted him to jam (Sebastian) up in the middle a little bit and that seemed to get him back on track.
"He found a way to win, and at this level, that's what you have to do. It's easy to roll over and find some fault, but he found a way to win. That's a big difference in any player."
Fraser lost handily to Marchese last time they played, 6-3, 6-1. Hurricanes assistant coach Alex Keeley noted the improvement Fraser has shown.
"Sebastian is one of the hardest working kids we have," Keeley said. "He chases every ball down. He puts everything he has into the game. It shows in practice and it shows out here."
Fraser's resilience, even when down at multiple stages in the match, shined.
"It's the tenacity to never give up," Keeley said. "He doesn't ever back down."
Rutland, who beat Hartford 7-0 in their previous matchup on the Hurricanes' home courts, wasn't tested a whole ton in the other five contested matches.
The most games a Hartford player won in a set among those matches was two.
Eli Rosi cruised to a 6-0, 6-0 win against Nikki Tsouknakis at No. 2 singles, Graham Seidner won 6-1, 6-0 against Rowan Irvine at No. 3 singles, Robin Rushing won 6-0, 6-0 against Jacob Helms at No. 4 singles and Tanner Ciufu won 6-2, 6-0 at No. 5 singles.
Rutland's No. 1 doubles team of Jack Beach and Tom Goldberg were 6-2, 6-1 winners against Jonah Libens and Arlo Phillip, while RHS's No 2 doubles team of Dietrich Caler and Ben Cerreta won by forfeit as Hartford didn't have a second doubles team.
Rutland (6-2) has a tough test on Saturday, hosting rival Brattleboro. Hartford (2-5) hosts Burr and Burton on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.