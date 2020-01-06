MENDON — Top-placing finishes from Dylan Roussel and Brady Kenosh helped the Rutland boys Alpine ski team to a win Monday afternoon at Pico Mountain.
Roussel had his best run on his first run of the day, finishing in 33.76 seconds. His meet-winning total time was 1:08.37.
Kenosh’s time was 1:10.87.
Mount Saint Joseph’s Benjamin Pencak was third overall with a time of 1:11.19. Rutland’s Zach Nelson and Reed Martin finished in fifth and sixth respectively.
The top Woodstock boys finisher was Aaron Wilson in fourth, while Burr and Burton’s Michael Duddy took seventh.
The Raiders’ Ashleah Adams was the top girls finisher, taking fourth with a total time of 1:21.79.
Teammate Kathleen Gilmond finished in sixth.
The Wasps’ Alice Sperber and Abi Masillo took first and second on the girls side. BBA’s Annabelle Gray and Francesca Levitas were top-five finishers as well.
Rutland won on the boys side with 14 team points, which was 19 points better than second-place Woodstock.
BBA was third with 42 points, while MSJ won a tie-breaker with Thetford for fourth place.
The Raider girls finished third as a team with 37 points. The Wasps won with 21 points, while the Bulldogs were close behind with 24 points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Fair Haven 55,
Hartford 19
WHITE RIVER JUNCTION — Fair Haven maintained its undefeated record Monday night when they defeated the Hartford girls basketball team 55-19.
The Slaters took command of the court early, leading the Hurricanes 13-6 at the end of the first quarter.
Ryleigh Coloutti widened the gap with four straight three-pointers while teammate Courtney Brewster recorded seven rebounds; bringing the score to 32-11 going into the end of the half.
“We played disciplined defense in the first half, and this lead to some nice flow offensively,” said Fair Haven coach Kyle Wilson.
Coloutti led both teams in scoring with 32 points, hitting 5 of 11 from the 3-point line. Brewster recorded eight points and 10 rebounds, while teammate Kyleigh Grenier posted five points and seven rebounds.
Bailey Cameron was the top scorer for Hartford with six points.
The win brings Fair Haven to 7-0 in the season. The Slaters return to their home court Friday at 7 p.m. to take on Woodstock.
Leland & Gray 36,
MSJ 34
TOWNSHEND — Mount Saint Joseph fell to the Leland & Gray girls basketball team 36-34 Monday night.
The Mounties held the highest lead of the game with a six-point advantage. However, turnovers from both teams kept the game close.
MSJ maintained a 17-16 lead at the half, but the Rebels managed to turn the score around and take the win.
MSJ coach Bill Bruso cited successful foul shots from Leland & Gray as contributing factors to their success.
The Mounties’ Tiana Gallipo was the only one who scored in the double-digits with 10 points.
The loss brings MSJ’s record to 3-2. The Mounties return to action Friday at 6:30 p.m. when they play against Black River in Ludlow.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Rivendell 58, West Rutland 55
ORFORD, N.H. — West Rutland fell to the Rivendell Raptors 58-55 Monday night.
The Golden Horde held an early lead, having a one-point advantage at the end of the first quarter. However, Rivendell managed to rally and take the lead by six points at the half.
West Rutland tied it with one minute left in the game. Rivendell pulled away, and a final shot from the Golden Horde came short, sealing the win for the Raptors.
“It was a battle back and forth,” said West Rutland coach Jordan Valor.
Kyle Laughlin was the top scorer for the Golden Horde with 15 points. Teammate Liam Beaulieu followed with nine points.
The loss puts West Rutland at a 1-5 record. The Golden Horde play again Saturday at 2:30 p.m. when they host Mid-Vermont Christian.
Poultney 41,
Long Trail 26
POULTNEY — Poultney defeated the Long Trail boys basketball team 41-26 Monday night.
The Blue Devils took the lead by 10 points at the end of the first quarter. A strong defense from the Mountain Lions helped keep the score down.
Poultney coach Bob Coloutti did not cite any specific factors, but said he felt that his team did not perform as well as it could.
“It was a slow game,” Coloutti said.
Heith Mason and Levi Allen scored in the double-digits for Poultney with 14 and 12 points respectively.
Jeremy Linfield was the top scorer for Long Trail with 14 points.
The win puts Poultney at a 6-4 record while the Mountain Lions go 1-2.
The Blue Devils return to the hardwood Wednesday at 7 p.m. when they play against Arlington.
Brattleboro 74,
Windsor 39
WINDSOR — Windsor fell at home to the Brattleboro Colonels 74-39 Monday night.
The Colonels charged forward, leading the yellow Jackets by 16 at the half.
“We just didn’t have a lot of answers for their guys,” said Windsor coach Harry Ladue.
Greg Fitzgerald was the top scorer for Brattleboro with 28 points.
Caden Lockwood lead Windsor with 10 points.
The loss puts the Yellow Jackets at 2-4 in their season. They return to action Thursday at 7 p.m. when they take on Hartford at home.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
St. Joseph’s (Conn.) 87, Castleton 41
CASTLETON — The Castleton Spartans fell at home to the St. Joseph men’s basketball team Monday night.
A successful layup made by Remy Brown put the Spartans on the board first. However, the Bluejay’s Delshawn Jackson Jr. answered with a three-point shot, giving his team the lead.
From there, it was all St. Joseph. More three-pointers and rebounds from Jackson and Tyree Mitchell helped extend the Bluejay’s lead.
Jump shots from Castleton’s Amadou Diakite tried to narrow the gap, but as the Spartans scored, St. Joseph answered with turnovers and 3-pointers.
A late lay-up by Demauriaye Smith brought the Spartans to a 22-point deficit at the half.
Both teams went neck-and-neck going into the second half. However, St. Joseph continued to dominate the court, going on an 18-point run. A jump shot from Castleton’s Casey Belade finally broke the streak with 11:28 left in the game.
Although Jackson was sent to the bench with 10:29 left in the game, the Bluejay’s defense held the Spartans to only 12 points and answered offensively with 12 points as well.
Jackson was the top scorer for both teams with 29 points and he hit 8 of 11 from the 3-point line. Mitchell followed his teammate with 10 points.
For Castleton, Diakite scored 13 points with two rebounds, while Brown recorded 10 points.
The loss drops Castleton’s record to 1-11 and they return to Glenbrook Thursday at 7:30 p.m. to play Plymouth State.
WRESTLING
Tempel wins 100th match
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — The Castleton University wrestling team had 12 wrestlers place in the top four of their respective weight classes Sunday at the Williams College Open, headlined by top-finishers Mitch LaFlam and Joseph Galusha.
LaFlam claimed the No. 1 spot at the 197-pound class, while Galusha picked up the title at the heavyweight division.
Max Tempel, who picked up his 100th-career win on the day, finished second in the 149-pound bracket, while Chance LaPier placed second at 174.
Joseph Valentino (125), Owen Kretschmer (133), Cooper Fleming (157), Michael Angers (165) and Jason Hoffman (184) all racked up third-place finishes, with Frank Darwak (125), Logan Dubuque (157) and Shea Garand (285) finished fourth.
Castleton returns to action Friday at the Budd Whitehill Division III Duals in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.
MEN’S HOCKEY
Castleton 4,
Plymouth State 3
Senior Troy Taylor scored on a wrap-around with 20.5 seconds remaining in the third period to lift the Castleton University men’s hockey team to a 4-3 comeback victory over Plymouth State University in non-conference play at Spartan Arena on Saturday.
The Spartans were trailing 3-1 until 8:37 of the third period, when Matt Bloomer made it a one-goal game and Nick Gravina tied it 50 seconds later.
Plymouth State (5-6-1) led by two on a pair of occasions in the contest. The Panthers scored the first two goals of the game, both by Myles Abbate, and after a Calvin Moïse goal in the late stages of the middle period, Plymouth State had a 3-1 lead at 7:01 of the third on a Peter Laviolette tap-in.
Castleton (4-8-2) closed out the final 20.5 seconds without allowing a shot attempt to win it and avoid going to overtime for the third consecutive game.
Brandon Collett finished with 40 saves for the Spartans to earn his second victory of the year. Jake Sabourin dropped to 0-2-0 despite his 23-save effort for Plymouth State.
Jake Gerbner had two assists for the Panthers, while Tarvainen and Conner Ladabouche each assisted twice for the Spartans.
Castleton closes out its season with 11 consecutive conference games, beginning with a road trip Jan. 10-11 at Johnson & Wales and Suffolk.
