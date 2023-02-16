Rutland boys basketball senior Tyler Weatherhogg's impact is more felt on the defensive end of the floor. He's a bulldog on defense, constantly putting pressure on ball handlers and getting his team out on the fast break.
Every now and then, Weatherhogg finds his groove on the other end too.
His shots were falling late in Thursday's Senior Night game against rival Brattleboro as Rutland cruised to a 58-34 win at Keefe Gymnasium.
Weatherhogg scored all eight of his points in the fourth quarter, hitting a pair of 3s that continued to put the game out of reach.
He picked up the baton that his fellow senior Eli Pockette had been running with in the third quarter, where the four-year varsity guard had eight points of of his own.
"We've been doing this for a while, so it's always good to get going like that," Weatherhogg said. "We're coming together at the right time, right before playoffs."
Rutland's win was its seventh in its last eight games as the squad has climbed well out of the Division I basement it was inhabiting in the first half of the season.
RHS honored Pockette, Weatherhogg, Luke DelBianco, Jonah Bassett, Jaheim Hughes and Michael Schillinger before the game, along with cheerleaders Kayla Beaudry, Jamisyn Baker, Ebe Fernandez, Cymbre Gravelle and Katelyn Welch.
It was fitting that guys like Pockette and Wetherhogg were essential in breaking the game open in the second half.
Brattleboro was hanging around for much of the opening half and went into the break down nine, before Rutland upped its lead to 15 going into the fourth.
"Especially moving into the playoffs, it's good to see," said RHS coach Mike Wood. "If we're going to win on Senior Night, our seniors drive need to drive the run we have in the second half.
"We talked about getting some stops and trying to put together a couple 6-0, 8-0 runs. I thought they did a pretty good job of that, the end of the third going into the fourth."
Earlier in the week, it was Rutland's offense that led the charge, scoring 97 points in a blowout victory against Mount Anthony.
On Thursday, it was the defensive side that proved to be key. RHS kept Brattleboro to single digits in every quarter.
The only Colonel to get much going was senior Paul McGillion, a center who stands around 6-foot-8. McGillion was the lone Brattleboro player in double figure with 15 points, along with eight rebounds.
John Haskins followed him with eight points, but his points were very spread out.
"We knew (Paul) was going to get buckets, but we tried to prevent as much as we can," Weatherhogg said. "We wanted to focus on everyone else too and get as many boards as we could."
"We thought if we could keep him off the glass and limit him to one shot and make him hit tough 2s as much as possible, that would be good," Wood said.
Pockette led Rutland with 16 points. Braeden Elnicki followed with 13, while Weatherhogg and DelBianco added eight apiece and Eric Swain had seven.
Rutland (10-8) has two more games on the schedule next week. RHS looks to finish off a perfect Southern Vermont League record on Monday when it travels to Burr and Burton Academy and caps the regular season on Thursday at Burlington.
"We're playing better and hopefully peaking at the right time," Wood said.
NOTE: The Rutland boys junior varsity squad did one better than the varsity team did earlier in the week, scoring 101 points in a blowout victory before the varsity contest on Thursday.
