Rutland softball coach Dick Wright always talks about wanting his teams peaking at the right time. This spring's club has done just that.
RHS earned its seventh win in its last eight tries, cruising past rival Burr and Burton Academy 16-4 in five innings on Thursday at Northeast Field.
The win gave Rutland a season sweep of the improving Bulldogs, having topped BBA 7-4 in their contest last week at Dana Thompson Recreation park in Manchester.
The beginning of Rutland's schedule was a gauntlet. The likes of BFA-St. Albans, Mount Anthony and Essex were inhabiting the other dugout during that run of games. Getting through that stretch was tough, but the team knew the potential it had.
"We're finally getting in a groove with each other and we're understanding how each other works," said Rutland outfielder Kayla Stevens. "That's really how we're coming together and communicating well on the field."
Rutland's bats have really hit their stride throughout this hot streak. Thursday's 16-run output was the fifth time in the last eight games that RHS has plated double digit runs.
BBA was playing Rutland tough for much of Thursday's game, but RHS took total control in the bottom of the fourth where it scored 10 runs to put the game out of reach.
Stevens, who had already singled and tripled, led off the inning with a walk and came around to score on a perfect bunt by Katelyn Velde that stayed on the first-base chalk line.
Velde was plated on an Alivia Morris double and Morris got to trot home on a Kayla Olszewski home run over the center field fence as Rutland kept on producing.
A mix of walks, hits and errors allowed Rutland to completely break the game open with 12 batters coming to the plate.
"It's just about getting comfortable up there in the box and swinging at what looks like a strike. If you want it, go get it," Stevens said.
BBA started Malayla Greene in the circle and she lasted into the fourth, before Bulldogs coach Nancy Sheldon made the switch to the experienced Skylar Dotson.
"When we were down at BBA, we were hitting them on the handle and popping them up," Wright said. "Today, they were determined to strike the ball the way we could. We worked on hitting a lot. This is the kind of thing that builds your confidence."
BBA actually struck first in Thursday's contest. Tela Dykes led off with a hard-hit single and was plated on a two-run home run by Dotson, a hit that fired up the Bulldogs dugout.
Rutland responded in a big way, scoring four runs in the bottom half, including a sacrifice fly by shortstop Kailei Langlois. RHS extended its lead in the second on a RBI groundout by Alivia Morris.
BBA scored a pair of runs in the top of the fourth, before Rutland's big inning in the bottom half.
The Bulldogs have hit a rough patch after a 5-1 start, losing six of eight games since then, but after a long stretch of down seasons, BBA has shown it is a team that can't be looked past in Division I.
Their never-say-die attitude was on display in the top half of the fifth, where they loaded the bases, but Rutland didn't allow a run to score.
"They haven't given up all season," Sheldon said. "That's the difference this year compared to the last two years. They will continue to fight until the last out.
"We've had some good games against some tough teams and every game gives them a lot more confidence that they can play with most of these Division I teams."
BBA improved to 7-7 ahead of its finale against Hartford. Rutland improved to 8-6 with two games left on the schedule.
