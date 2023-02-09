There are days when everything goes right for a basketball team.
Their shots are falling, they're getting in passing lanes and causing turnovers. Translation: they are in the zone.
The Rutland boys basketball team was in one of those zones on Thursday night against rival Burr and Burton Academy, dominating much of the way for a 63-31 victory at Keefe Gymnasium.
"We got off to a great start. Sometimes when guys hit shots, it becomes contagious," said RHS coach Mike Wood. "We just ran away from them. It's a good effort. We have a tough week coming up. We have St. Johnsbury coming in here on Saturday, so we felt like we needed to get this one tonight."
The matchup with the Hilltoppers will certainly be one where emotions are high, given that the teams met in the Division I semifinals last year and St. Johnsbury topped Rutland on the Hilltoppers' home floor earlier in the season.
There are was no sign that Rutland was looking past its opponent BBA on Thursday. RHS was squarely locked in and determined to dominate.
Rutland scored 16 of the game's first 18 points, a sign of what kind of night it was going to be for RHS.
The ball just kept rolling from there. RHS led 18-6 after one and scored the first 14 points of the second to continue its dominance.
Braeden Elinicki accounted for 12 of the home side's 34 first half points and Tyler Weatherhogg provided a nice boost on both ends of the floor.
"We have gotten off to slow starts this year," said Rutland junior Will Fuller. "Putting the ball in the basket early in the game and really grabbing the momentum, we just carried it throughout the game."
Fuller and Eric Swain did their best work coming out of the break, where both scored nine of their team-high 13 points, as Rutland headed into the fourth leading by 38.
Behind Fuller and Swain's 13 and Elnicki's 12, Weatherhogg and Luke DelBianco had seven apiece. Ten different players found their way into the scorebook as the ball was humming around to the open man all night.
"We love to get easy looks," Fuller said. "We were all on the same page."
A Rutland players had multiple steals, fitting for a night where RHS's defense was swarming. Rutland's press defense created issues for the Bulldogs and BBA struggled to adjust coughing the ball up a ton.
RHS did a nice job of keeping Bulldogs big man and go-to scorer Will Ameden in check holding him to just eight points. His eight was the top mark for BBA, followed by Calum Morell with six points, on two 3s.
BBA (5-10) has really hit a wall after a 4-1 start, losing nine of its last 10 games. The lone win during this rough stretch was against Brattleboro and the Colonels come to Manchester on Tuesday.
The opposite has been the case for Rutland (7-8). RHS went 3-7 in the first half of the regular season, but has won four of its last five games.
St. Johnsbury will be one of the toughest tests on the back half of the schedule.
If Rutland can play the way it did on Thursday, it will be in good shape.
