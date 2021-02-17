There is a lot to look forward to for Rutland girls hockey. The Ravens are young and the talented freshman class showed during Wednesday’s 7-3 loss to Middlebury that things are going to get exciting around Spartan Arena.
Raven fans might not have to wait long. The ninth graders are growing up fast.
Freshmen Elizabeth Cooley, Anna Gallipo, Alli Rice, Arrika Patorti, Elizabeth Stoodley and Addison Hubert are already contributing.
“We are very excited about the freshmen we have,” Rutland coach Emily Reynolds said.
The Ravens don’t have a corner on the youth market. Middlebury’s short roster of 13 players includes three eighth graders and three freshmen. Like the Ravens’ young kids, they also were contributors.
Rutland was playing its first game and the Tigers came to town with a 1-0 record, an impressive 4-0 victory over Missisquoi.
“First game. We had some jitters early,” Reynolds said.
Still, Rutland stood up to the Tigers during a 1-1 first period. It was a stanza in which the Ravens had opportunities to take the lead.
“We had very good offensive pressure but we ran into a tough goalie. She was a brick wall,” Reynolds said of senior netminder Abby Hodsden.
“She’s a good goalie. We have had her since she was a freshman,” Middlebury coach Matt Brush said.
Middlebury struck first and it didn’t take long. Ella Tucker scored 3:10 into the game.
Hubert answered for the Ravens with 2:49 left in the period. Elizabeth Cooley and senior Alexis Patterson earned the assists.
That was the beginning of a big day for Patterson. She was involved in every score with a goal and two assists.
The Tigers owned the second period and it was an eighth grade connection that triggered it. Mckenna Raymond scored via Channing Brush’s assist.
Then, the Tigers struck with two goals in rapid succession. Lily Finn and Audrey Schooner scored eight seconds apart to give the Tigers a 4-1 advantage heading into the final period.
Second-period explosions might become a theme for the Tigers this season. They were locked in a scoreless tie at the end of the first period against Missisquoi before putting the game away in the second stanza.
Coach Brush attributes that to conditioning.
“We work hard in practice every day,” he said.
Given the small roster, conditioning is a precious commodity for the Tigers.
“We talk about outworking every team we play,” coach Brush said.
Tucker’s second goal in the opening minute of the third period extended the lead to 5-1 but only 39 seconds after Tucker got one past RHS goalie Lindsey Taylor, Isabel Crossman scored for the Ravens with Patterson assisting.
Then, the puck bounced off several players near Taylor and freshman Lily Finn was there to clean it up for the Tigers’ sixth goal.
Schnoor scored a goal on the power play for the Tigers to hike the advantage to 7-2 with 2:58 to play.
There was no quit in the Ravens. They played until the end and Patterson scored with just 1:28 left with Hubert and Cooley picking up the assists.
“We have been practicing two full months. It was great that they got to play a game,” Reynolds said.
The contest also ushered in the Reynolds-Pate era. It was the first game for co-head coaches Reynolds and Katherine Pate.
Rutland will try to break through on Saturday night at Spartan Arena against 0-2 Harwood. The puck drops at 7:30 p.m.
The Tigers’ short roster is the result of front-line players from last year deciding not to play for reasons related to COVID and injuries.
“No excuses,” coach Brush said of the situation. So far, the Tigers haven’t needed any.
tom.haley
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.