Rutland Post 31 has one of the most historic and successful American Legion baseball programs anywhere. That is undeniable when you consider that Post 31 is celebrating its 75th year of baseball and has won 15 state championships, more than any other post in the state.
Late Friday afternoon, Post 31 Commander Dan Maniery threw out the ceremonial first pitch against Lakes Region.
“It is pretty significant that Post 31 has supported baseball for 75 years,” Maniery said before throwing a strike. “We have had enormous success with coaches like Bill Flory.”
Flory coached Post 31 from 1953 through 1989. His teams won nine of those 15 state crowns and also brought home five runner-up trophies.
Post 31’s history is a colorful one. One of its most memorable chapters came in 1976 when Andy Motroni made a late decision to play in the Vermont State Legion Baseball Tournament, foregoing the Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl, the all-star football game that pits Vermont against New Hampshire.
Motroni helped lead Post 31 to the state championship that year. He went 5-for-5 in the 7-6 win over Barre Post 10 in the final game. His triple knocked in the tying and winning runs and he was named the tournament MVP.
“I remember the public address announcer that day said, ‘I guess you made the right choice, Andy,’” local broadcaster Jack Healey said.
Ralph Musella, a longtime Rutland sports aficionado, was watching Friday’s game from a seat near the concession stand. He was asked for his top Post 31 player during all of his years of watching games at St. Peter’s Field.
“Ricky Brodowski or Andy Motroni. I’ll take the one you don’t want,” was Musella’s quick reply.
There are dozens and dozens of talented players like Motroni and Brodowski throughout the 75 years but, just as importantly, there was so much dedication off the field.
That is why Charles Clarino, a longtime supporter of St. Peter’s Field, had his name attached to the concession building.
There were grounds crew folks who took care of the gorgeous diamond meticulously, as though it were their own yard.
Mickey Kelley, John Cioffi and Wendall Tilden were a trio of workers who labored at the field for decades. They loved baseball and they loved the home field. It really was their yard.
But there were so many more — people like Johnny Kelley, Norm Ladabouche, Dick Densmore, Mike Grabowski and on and on.
Healey lent his famous broadcasting voice to the game on Friday, announcing starting lineups and hitters.
There was the great rivalry of long ago between Rutland and Ted Ripley’s Bennington Post 13 teams known as the Wild Bunch.
Friday’s game was with Lakes Region, Post 31’s modern-day rival.
Post 31 captured state crowns in 1947 and 1949.
They won four more in the 1950s
The 1970s was a special decade. Post 31 won four crowns including three straight from 1976 through 1978.
They won some in the 1980s and then went back-to-back with state crowns in 1996 and 1997.
There are three state Legion baseball awards presented each year and Post 31 has been well represented when it comes to doling out those honors.
Rutland’s Ron Fairbanks, seated in his familiar seat down the left field line on Friday, is a two-time winner of the Joe Pattison Faithful Service Award.
Other people affiliated with Post 31 who have been recognized with that award include Bill Flory, Ray Regimbald, John Higgins, Ken Shaw, Paul Terenzini and Kevin Bellomo.
The Senator John Boyland Leadership Award has been presented to Post 31 personalities Bill Flory, Tony Cirelli, Rick Battles and Francis Kelley.
People connected to Post 31 who have been recipients of the Ray Greenwood Dedication Award include Joe Cioffi, Bruce Wing, George McKeon, Bill Flory, George Bennett, Nicole Densmore, John Cioffi, and Bruce and Laurie Holt McMahon.
“As the Commander of the Post, we are just excited to have it back,” Maniery said.
His reference was to the fact that there was no American Legion baseball last summer due to COVID protocol.
When Healey welcomed the fans to “one of America’s great little ballparks,” everyone could sense that this was a significant day in the 75-year-history of Rutland Post 31 baseball.
tom.haley
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.