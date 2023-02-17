It was a wintry Christmas season night, Dec. 15 to be exact, and the Rutland girls basketball team was boarding the bus after a 58-52 loss to Mount Mansfield. The players had a 1-2 record and were not in the giving spirit.
"When I got on the bus, I said, 'We aren't losing another game,'" Rutland senior Karsyn Bellomo said.
That might have sounded like an idle boast coming from a player on a team with a 1-2 record.
The only thing is, Bellomo and her teammates made good on the promise. When they defeated Mount Anthony 47-25 on Friday night, it capped their regular season with an 18-2 record and a 17-game winning streak.
"I felt really good going into the season with new players like Anna Moser and Jasmine Evans," said Bellomo's senior classmate Mia Marsh.
They are feeling even better now.
Bellomo, Marsh, Katelyn Velde, Mattie Peters, Mackenzie McLaughlin, Kylee Niering and Kate Labate, along with senior managers Brooke Schaffer and Jaryn Mazzariello-Peer, were honored before the game on Senior Night.
Senior Night can always be dicey for the home team with emotions running high. You can never be sure how high school players will react in that moment.
"Sure, that's a concern," Rutland coach Nate Bellomo said.
Mount Anthony did more than hold their own in the very early going. When Madisyn Crossman knocked down an outside shot for MAU in the first quarter, it gave the Patriots a 7-5 lead.
But Moser connected on a 3-point field goal to give the Rutlanders the lead and they held it the rest of the night.
Rutland pretty well had things wrapped up by halftime with a 24-11 lead.
Rutland got contributions from all over the place. Eleven different players scored led by Bellomo with 11, Moser with eight and Loretta Cooley with seven.
Conversely, the Patriots had only three players score — Madisyn Moore had 14, Allie George tossed in nine and Sophie Sausville two.
Coach Bellomo started five seniors and whether the lineup could find its rhythm was his concern.
"With the crew that I have, I felt pretty good," Bellomo said.
He also felt it took his offense a few minutes to figure out MAU's zone.
"Then, we got our bearings," he said.
Once they got rolling, they looked very much like a team on a mission. And on a 17-game win skein.
Bouncing back from that 1-2 start showed something about this team, Marsh said.
"We don't get down on ourselves," she said.
The No. 2 seed will likely mean a bye and just one more game in familiar Keefe Gym.
"We've got one more game at Keefe. We have to make the most of it," Marsh said.
Rutland has the Southern Vermont League championship and Monday they will find out the pairings for the state playoffs, a road map for the championship that they really want.
"I have no idea who we will be playing but I am excited to see the pairings," Karsyn Bellomo said.
The Patriots finish their season 6-14 but had strung together three straight victories before Friday night.
Bellomo scored the first five points for Rutland. Her 3-point field goal gave RHS a 5-2 lead, compelling MAU coach Daemond Carter to call a timeout.
Moore nailed a 3-pointer out of the timeout to knot the score and then the gang from Bennington was able to take the lead.
But any hopes for the upset were quickly extinguished and RHS was able to do what they have been able to do ever since Dec. 17 when they beat Essex 58-53.
Karsyn Bellomo was prophetic after all.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.